Masked security men attack Makinde’s hotel in Lokoja

Armed thugs affiliated to the Anti-Peoples Congress and Anti-People Gov. Yahaya Bello just now invaded Suteria Hotel in Lokoja where Gov. Seyi Makinde was meeting with PDP Stakeholders in Kogi State, in his capacity as Chairman of the National Campaign Council.#KogiDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/2RsHPy6H45 — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) November 15, 2019

Information reaching us from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital confirmed that some armed and masked security men who appeared in police uniforms attacked the hotel where the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, lodged in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday.

Makinde is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Kogi state Campaign Council.

He is in Kogi in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded security operatives arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, along Stadium Road, where the Governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Council were lodged at about 12.50 p.m., shooting sporadically.

Some of the hooded security operatives scaled the fence of the Hotel and attempted to gain entrance into the main Hotel, the eyewitnesses confirmed.

But a number of security operatives attached to the Governor and some residents of nearby buildings, however, resisted the security operatives, thereby causing a melee.

Information confirmed that the hooded Policemen came in about 100 vehicles and were said to have been led by the officer-in-charge of one of the Arms of the Nigerian Police Force in Kogi State.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incidence said: “They came fully armed and hooded. Some of them scaled the fence of the Hotel and made to enter the Hotel proper. But pandemonium ensued, as there was commotion between security operatives attached to the Governor and the invaders.

“However, some residents in the neighbourhood of the Hotel soon mobilised and joined the Governor’s security to resist the invaders.”

Vanguard