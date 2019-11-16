Kogi Decides: APC expresses satisfaction over poll, hint on victory

Chairman of All Progressive Congress in Kogi state, Abdulahi Bello has expressed optimism about his party’s victory at the governorship election.

Speaking to newsmen at Ehikaohizeni in Okene, the chairman said that the peaceful atmosphere that characterised the election can be attributed to the seriousness with which Governor Bello has handled security issues in the state.

“You can see that everywhere is peaceful, the atmosphere is carnival-like, everyone is on queue waiting patiently for their turn, it shows maturity on the part of our electorate and growth in our democracy,” Bello said.

He, however, expressed optimism about his party’s victory at the election saying that the turnout showed the level of support for Governor Bello.

“Look around, everyone you see around here is in support of the governor, all of them want him to return and continue the good work he had started”.

Also speaking the Chairman, Okehi Local government, Abdkareem Ohiare said he was happy and at the same satisfied with the conduct of the election saying it shows that our democracy has come of age.

Hadjia Sa’adat Atimah said that everyone in the area are speaking with one voice and have resolved to support Governor Bello for the good work he had done.

Atimah who is the Executive Chairman Kogi state Pension board expressed satisfaction with INEC for providing level playing ground and providing adequate security cover which gave electorate needed confidence.

” We have not really had any security concern and every polling units and stations were properly manned.” She noted.

