Terrorists kill police inspector, 11 civilians in Kebbi

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By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Suspected Mamudawa/Lakurawa terrorists have killed a police inspector and 11 civilians in attacks on Waiwayi and Kystu villages in Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the killings, saying the police inspector died during an exchange of fire with the attackers.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Bashir Usman, disclosed this in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

Usman said the inspector’s identity had yet to be released pending the conclusion of investigations.

“Yes, there was an attack on the villages of Waiwayi and Kystu by suspected Mamudawa, and unfortunately, during an exchange of fire, they killed one police inspector. I can’t give you his name yet till we finish investigation,” he said.

The attackers were also reported to have set houses ablaze and looted food items from shops in the affected communities.

The attacks forced surviving residents to flee their homes in search of safety.

Usman said the police and other security agencies had cordoned off the affected areas to prevent further attacks.

He added that security operatives had launched a manhunt for the assailants.

The incident adds to security concerns in parts of Kebbi State, where attacks on rural communities have threatened lives, livelihoods and residents’ safety.