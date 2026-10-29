Reps seek review of NCC phone rules over price hike fears

By Gift Chapi Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for a review of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) mobile device verification requirements over concerns that the policy could increase phone prices and lead to the wrongful blocking of legitimate used devices.

The House warned that additional compliance costs under the framework could increase expenses for phone importers and retailers, with consumers, particularly low-income Nigerians, likely to bear the burden through higher prices.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by a Kano lawmaker, Sani Wakili, urging the commission to review the implementation of its device verification framework in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The framework, operated through the Device Management System and the Central Equipment Identity Register, enables the identification and verification of mobile phones and other SIM-enabled devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

Lawmakers noted that the enhanced verification requirements, which took effect on October 7, 2026, impose additional compliance obligations on newly imported devices, potentially raising operating costs for importers and retailers.

They expressed concern that businesses could transfer the additional expenses to consumers, making mobile phones less affordable for Nigerians who rely on them for communication, education, banking and other commercial activities.

The House also raised concerns about possible technical errors, database mismatches and limitations in the commission’s scanning and verification systems, warning that such challenges could result in legitimate devices being wrongly rejected or blocked.

According to the lawmakers, the second-hand phone market could be particularly affected, given that used devices offer a more affordable alternative to new phones for many Nigerians.

While acknowledging the NCC’s efforts to tackle counterfeit, cloned and stolen mobile phones, the House stressed that enforcement should not unfairly penalise legitimate businesses or restrict access to affordable communication devices.

Consequently, the lawmakers urged the commission to review the framework’s implementation, simplify verification procedures and reduce compliance costs.

They also called for a fair and accessible verification process for used and second-hand mobile phones to prevent legitimate devices from being wrongly flagged or blocked.

To further examine the concerns, the House mandated its Committees on Communications and Commerce to engage the NCC and other relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the requirements and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The Committee on Legislative Compliance was also directed to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The proposed review comes amid growing reliance on mobile phones for essential economic and social activities, including digital financial services, online learning, electronic commerce and communication.

For many Nigerians, second-hand devices remain the most affordable option. A verification system that wrongly excludes legitimate used phones could therefore affect consumers as well as small-scale traders whose livelihoods depend on buying and reselling the devices.

The House’s intervention seeks to ensure that the NCC’s efforts to strengthen device security do not inadvertently increase costs for consumers or create unnecessary difficulties for legitimate businesses.

The outcome of the proposed engagement is expected to help determine whether the framework’s current implementation adequately balances device security, regulatory compliance, consumer protection and affordability.