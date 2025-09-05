We won’t allow APC to rig 2027 polls — Amb. Yisa  

Professor Mohammed Yisa

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Japan and one-time Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Professor Mohammed Gana Yisa, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will not be allowed to rig the 2027 general elections. The former PDP stalwart, and commissioner for Agriculture, now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, told Vanguard in Ilorin that PDP has collapsed in Kwara, while ADC is “working underground” to take over the state. He dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu would hand over Kwara to former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, describing it as the most ridiculous hope PDP members are clinging to.

Read Also: Police invite El-Rufai, ADC leaders over alleged conspiracy, incitement

Why did you leave PDP for ADC?

It was a difficult decision, but necessary.I n 2019, PDP contested elections across Kwara and won only one seat in the House of Assembly. This was a party that used to dominate the Assembly, leaving maybe one or two seats for the opposition.

In 2023, the story was the same. PDP again won only one seat, which APC later took back through the courts. We had no seat in the House of Assembly, no seat in the House of Reps, no senatorial seat, and no governorship. A party that cannot win elections has lost electoral value.

Even at the local government polls, PDP won seven out of 10 wards in my local government. But the following day, the results were overturned in favour of APC. Again, PDP didn’t go to court. We just accepted our fate.

That was when I concluded that PDP was no longer serious.

What convinced you PDP had no future?

After 2023, I tried to engage party leaders. I spoke to the state chairman, other leaders, and stakeholders. But I saw no hope.

Look at what happened nationally: Governor Wike and four other governors openly worked against PDP before the 2023 election. Nobody called them to order. Instead, we started hearing rumours that Wike had bought over members of the PDP National Working Committee.

At the zonal congress in Jos, it became clear the party was sinking. Big names didn’t even attend because of leadership disputes. I tried to convince colleagues that we should move before the PDP ship sank with us, but they refused.

For me, having witnessed failures in 2019 and 2023, I could not wait for another failure in 2027.

What about Saraki’s influence?

That is where PDP members are deceiving themselves.

One of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard is that Tinubu has an agreement to hand over Kwara to Saraki in 2027. Which politician gives up votes to the opposition? None.

PDP has failed twice in Kwara and did not challenge results in court. How can anyone still be banking on promises that Tinubu will “leave Kwara for Saraki”? That’s daydreaming.

Why did you choose ADC?

Because Kwara deserves an alternative.

Since 2019, there has been no serious government presence in my constituency. Roads started during Saraki’s administration remain abandoned. The only thing visible is classrooms being painted.

At the national level, ADC has been building coalitions. In Kwara, we have begun serious underground work. Meetings are being held daily across the state. Soon, we will unveil ADC officially, and the dynamics will change.

Kwarans are tired of APC’s non-performance. PDP has collapsed. ADC is the new platform.

But PDP still has structures. Does ADC have the capacity?

What is structure? To me, structure means elective officers. The PDP in Kwara has zero.

ADC is new, but the calibre of people now joining gives us confidence. Already, former PDP leaders are quietly in the ADC. Even some in the PDP state executive have crossed over, though we won’t mention names until the unveiling.

APC members disappointed by their leadership are also moving. Same with SDP and NNPP members in some zones. By the time these amalgamations are complete, ADC will be the party to beat.

What issues will dominate your campaign?

Hunger and insecurity.

I was in a hospital recently and saw a mother feeding four children with gari as lunch. That is the level of poverty today. People can no longer afford rice, the common man’s food. Farmers can’t go to their farms for fear of bandits.

In Kwara, an entire community recently abandoned their homes because of insecurity. We’ve never witnessed this level of fear.

So, when we campaign, we will ask: Are you better off under APC? The answer will be no.

But Nigerians still collect money to vote. How will you change that?

Yes, they give N1,500 or N2,000. But we’ll tell the people: is it worth four years of suffering?

During Buhari’s time, fuel subsidy was intact. The naira wasn’t floating. Today, these two policies have plunged Nigerians into poverty. Prices of food have skyrocketed. Farmers are afraid.

So, we’ll ask people: after collecting N5,000 in the last election, what did you gain? Are your roads fixed? Are your clinics better? Are your children’s schools improved?

We know APC will still share money, and we are telling people: collect it—it’s your money—but vote wisely.

You also mentioned rigging. Do you expect it in 2027?

Of course. APC is already planning to rig. But we are more vigilant this time. We are developing antidotes to rigging. We will not allow APC to rig elections in 2027.

Unseating an incumbent is never easy. How do you plan to achieve this?

True. But remember, in 2015, APC unseated PDP at the centre. It can happen again.

Several parties are now working together to stop APC from finishing Nigeria. People are afraid to travel within their own states. Even Abuja is unsafe. Kidnapping has no boundaries.This hardship has created a nationwide movement for change. That is what ADC represents.

Kwara North is agitating for the governorship. What’s your position?

Yes, there is agitation for powershift. But for now, ADC is not discussing zoning.

Our priority is to build a strong party that can provide leadership. Once the foundation is solid, the issue of governorship rotation will be addressed.

Final word to Kwarans

Kwarans must not be deceived by failed promises.

APC has failed in performance. PDP has collapsed. The so-called agreement with Tinubu to hand over Kwara to Saraki is a lie.

ADC is working underground, mobilizing across wards, LGAs, and communities. When the unveiling comes, everyone will see that ADC is the alternative.

By God’s grace, 2027 will not be business as usual.

Vanguard News