FG approves King Amachree Airport in Rivers, sets 11 conditions

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has approved the development of the proposed King Amachree Airport at Elem Ifoko in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, subject to 11 conditions, including a diversion or bridge for a canal cutting across the site and studies on flooding and tidal influences.

The approval was conveyed in a letter dated 26th October, 2026, signed by Engr. P. T. Vembe, Director of the Aerodrome Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, for the Honourable Minister.

The letter, reference number FMA/ADD/402/S.101/C.1/1/88, was addressed to Prince Tonye T.J.T. Princewill, Executive Director of Royal Fouche Services Limited, which sought the approval.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the Honourable Minister for the development of the proposed King Amachree Airport at Elem Ifoko, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State, at the geographical coordinates of Latitude 4°23’21.7″ N and Longitude 7°00’52.2″E,” Vembe wrote.

The approval followed Princewill’s letter of 25th June, 2026, reference number RF/MOA/NG/001, and a site inspection and assessment by the Ministerial Technical Team from 2nd to 4th September, 2026.

Vembe stated that “this approval is subject to the fulfilment of the following requirements,” starting with the “preparation and submission of a comprehensive Airport Master Plan detailing the proposed development, phasing, facilities and associated infrastructure.”

The most pressing engineering demand concerns a canal that runs through the site. The ministry asked for “a detailed engineering assessment of the canal traversing the proposed airport site to determine the most suitable solution, whether through diversion or realignment of the canal, or the construction of an appropriate bridge or other suitable crossing structure.”

On flooding, the ministry demanded “detailed hydrological, hydraulic and drainage studies to assess and address flooding risks, tidal influences, seasonal water movements and stormwater management requirements at the proposed airport site.”

It also wants a “comprehensive geotechnical investigation to assess the site’s subsurface conditions, soil-bearing capacity, groundwater characteristics and overall suitability for the proposed aerodrome infrastructure,” along with a “suitable, reliable, all-weather road access to the proposed airport to support construction, airport operations, emergency response and passenger and cargo movement.”

Other conditions include strict compliance with all applicable requirements of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and with environmental laws, including an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as well as payment of all applicable statutory fees.

The developer must also supply a detailed topographical and obstacle survey referenced to the World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS-84), and a formal wind rose analysis and meteorological assessment in consultation with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

The final condition requires the “continuous involvement of the Ministry and its relevant agencies throughout all stages of the airport development,” to provide technical oversight and ensure compliance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) and other statutory requirements.

Vembe added that a copy of the letter had been forwarded to the NCAA, and asked Princewill to liaise with the agency on implementation.

Reacting, Princewill said: “We are making remarkable progress even by the best standards and I’m not at all surprised when you look at all of the people involved. From the President to the Minister to the NCAA all the way to the Amanyanabo of the Source, Amanyanapus of Ifoko, Fouchee and Elem Ifoko and the Royal Fouchee team we have assembled.

“To us a day is 24 hours of opportunity for us to make a difference and we assure the Kalabari people that we will make them proud,” he said.

Princewill pledged that the pace of work would not override due process. “Speed however will not be an excuse for circumventing process. We will carry every stakeholder along and make sure all reasonable voices are heard. The airport is just the tip of the iceberg. Our plans are far bigger than a single project.”