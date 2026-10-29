LAUTECH ASUU begins indefinite strike

By Adeola Badru

Academic activities have been disrupted at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, following the commencement of an indefinite strike by the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday.

The industrial action followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued by the union to the university management over outstanding demands, including the implementation of the 2025 Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN)-ASUU Agreement and the payment of consequential arrears dating back to January 2026.

The union is also demanding the immediate payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) and promotion arrears covering the period from 2013 to 2025.

According to ASUU, the university’s Governing Council formally accepted and approved the implementation of the December 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement. However, the union said the management had repeatedly cited a lack of funds as the reason for delays in implementation.

Beyond the financial demands, the union is seeking the resolution of several administrative and governance issues before the Vice-Chancellor and the university management.

These include concerns about the composition of the Staff Disciplinary Committee, the reconstitution of the Committee of Provosts and Deans, and transparency in the university’s electronic voting system.

In a statement jointly signed by the branch Chairperson, Prof. Olujimi Dada, and the Secretary, Dr Soji Arinola, the union expressed frustration over the failure to resolve the issues despite repeated attempts at formal and informal dialogue.

The union said it decided to embark on the indefinite strike after exhausting several avenues of engagement without reaching a resolution.

It urged members to remain united throughout the industrial action and advised them to disregard information or directives not issued directly by the branch chairperson.

The union stressed that only information and directives issued by the branch chairperson should be treated as authentic during the strike.