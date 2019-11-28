DPR seals filling stations, gas retail shops in Nasarawa

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lafia field office in Nasarawa State, has sealed two filling stations and some gas retail shops over illegal operations in the state.

Abdulrahman Muhammad-Bima, DPR Operational Controller, Lafia disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen after inspecting some filling stations and gas plants/retail shops in Lafia and Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the management of the sealed filling stations and gas retail shops to do the needful in their interest and for the overall development of the country.

“The level of compliance by filling stations and gas retail shops in the state regarding operational guidelines is very encouraging.

“Only that two filling stations have been sealed over the illegal operation and for dispensing the product to the customer with jerry can which is against the law.

“We have sealed Rain oil filling station in Lafia because a petrol attendant was caught dispensing the product to the customer with big jerry can which is against the law.

“And in Nassarawa Eggon, we have sealed a filling station with no name because it is operating illegally.

“We have also sealed Iyke and Faith Gas Nigeria Limited along Kwandere road and John Gas Nigeria in Lafia for not operating under an unconducive environment which is dangerous for human health,” he said.

Muhammad-Bima advised the closed outlets to do the needful to avoid being sanctioned.

“Any filling station and gas retail shop that we have sealed and has gone ahead to break our law by unsealing or selling illegally will face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We have the power to prosecute them and also to hand them over to the NSCDC for necessary action as we are in partnership with them,” he added.

He restated his determination to visit filling stations and gas plants/retail shops to ensure that the right thing was done.

vanguard