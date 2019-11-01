Davido chills with pregnancy accusers by poolside

By Sylvester Kwentua

Davido sure knows how to remain in the spotlight for any reason. Just recently, the ‘blow my mind’ singer, posted a video on his Instagram page and the video was about the two ladies who he arrested over false accusations, chilling at a pool side while dancing to his new single, ‘risky’.

Helen and her sibling Susan, probably felt the world was going to end soon for them when they were arrested over an internet prank gone sour, but to their surprise and probably the surprise of many people, a video popped up on Davidos’ Instagram page, showing the two ladies dancing heartily to one of his songs by a pool side.

It will be recalled that sometime last month, two sisters came online to accuse the omo baba olowo of impregnating one of them and abandoning them for Chioma, Davido’s heart rub. This prank didn’t go down well with Davido, who offered a million Naira to anybody who could come out with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the two sisters.

Eventually, they were arrested and detained by Davido. This action of Davido led to many celebrities and non celebrities condemning his actions and asking him to release them immediately.

Kudos to Davido for not only yielding to the request of the people who asked they be released but also flexing them by a pool side.

Vanguard