38 young engineers graduate from Sahara GEP

By Prince Okafor

Thirty-eight young engineers, comprising 29 males and nine females, have graduated from the 2019 Sahara Graduate Engineering Programme (GEP).

The GEP is an annual capacity building initiative of the power group, jointly organised by its Egbin Power Plc and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), in collaboration with the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN).

The new graduates, who were offered certificates during the graduation ceremony in Lagos at the weekend, made it a total of 198 beneficiaries that have undergone the programme since its commencement in 2014.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, said the trainees were selected from over 8,500 applicants after a very rigorous process, adding that they were chosen from various fields of engineering profession including electrical, chemical, electronic and mechanical.

Adesina said: “Over the past 12 months, they have embarked on intensive classroom training and hands-on activities across Power Generation, Operations, Distribution, Transmission, Electricity and Commercial Awareness.

“These rigorous sessions led by seasoned power experts have given our graduates a strategic understanding of the entire value chain of the Nigerian Power Sector. I am confident that this foundation will empower our future power experts to disrupt and transform the sector as they progress in their careers.”

