Liverpool trio Isak, Gakpo, Szoboszlai to miss LASK clash

Isak

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Liverpool will be without Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against LASK following injuries sustained during the international break.

According to ESPN, the three players have failed to recover in time for the encounter at Austria’s Raiffeisen Arena and were excluded from Liverpool’s 23-man travelling squad.

The trio also missed Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday after suffering different injury setbacks while on international duty.

Isak withdrew from international duty with a thigh injury, while Gakpo sustained an ankle injury. Szoboszlai returned from Hungary’s camp with a tight hamstring.

Speaking about Szoboszlai’s fitness at the weekend, Liverpool manager Iraola said: “Dom came from the national team with tightness, an overload. We put him as a floater in the training and tried to protect him but he was feeling something very small. It’s true that now we play four games in 10 days, so it’s going to be difficult because we fly to Austria in two days. I think it’s going to be difficult to recover any of the players.”

Liverpool are now expected to provide further updates on the players’ fitness ahead of Wednesday’s match, with the club’s manager scheduled to address the media at a pre-match news conference on Tuesday.