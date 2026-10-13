Breaking: Appeal Court bars UN rapporteurs, Columbia University from SERAP vs DSS case

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has barred United Nations Special Rapporteurs and Columbia University from participating in the case involving the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The appellate court also reserved judgment in SERAP’s appeal against a N100 million defamation judgment awarded against the organisation by the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

A three-member panel presided over by Justice Danlami Senchi reserved judgment on Tuesday after hearing arguments from SERAP’s counsel, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, and counsel for the first and second respondents, O.S. Kehinde.

The appeal challenges the judgment delivered on May 5, 2026, by Justice Yusuf Halilu.

Arguing the appeal, Oyetibo contended that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to award damages in favour of Sarah John over a publication allegedly referring to Sarah David.

He also questioned how the trial court established the description of a “tall, large, dark-skinned” woman without a photograph, urging the appellate court to allow the appeal.

However, Kehinde urged the court to dismiss the appeal, arguing that SERAP had failed to establish that Sarah John and Sarah David were different persons.

He further argued that a person could recognise themselves from a publication based on the description provided, even if their name was not expressly mentioned.

Justice Senchi said the date for judgment would be communicated to the partie