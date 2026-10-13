Alleged forgery: Police arrest, release Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha

Police authorities on Monday night detained former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha at a hotel in Abuja following allegations of criminal conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

Okorocha was taken into custody at the Reiz Continental Hotel before being released on bail after roughly an hour of questioning, according to Nigeria Police Force (NPF) spokesperson Aniete Iniedu, who spoke with Channels Television.

Iniedu stated that the former governor has been instructed to present himself at Force Headquarters on Tuesday for additional interrogation as detectives proceed with their inquiry.

Law enforcement moved to arrest Okorocha after he repeatedly failed to respond to official invitations. Police initially summoned him to Force Headquarters on September 2, but the date was moved to September 8 following a request by his legal team. Okorocha subsequently missed the rescheduled appearance.

The police action comes in the wake of formal petitions submitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to both the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding a document shared on social media, which the election umpire labelled a fictitious All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary result.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Chukwuemeka Ibeziako, petitioned the security agencies in separate letters dated October 5 and October 8, 2026. Ibeziako requested an investigation into the circulating document, which portrays Okorocha as the winner of the APC primary for the Imo West senatorial district.

According to the REC, the online document directly contradicts the certified report submitted to INEC national headquarters, which confirms sitting Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma as the legitimate winner of the primary.

In his October 5 letter to the DSS state director, Ibeziako noted that his attention had been brought to the online document, reaffirming that the authentic report, dated May 18, 2026, officially designated Uzodimma as the elected Imo West candidate. Warning that the spread of the fraudulent material threatened to trigger a breakdown of law and order within Imo State, Ibeziako urged immediate action by security operatives. He reiterated the complaint in a follow-up letter to the Imo State Commissioner of Police on October 8.