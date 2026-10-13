Atiku’s aide challenges Wike to publish invoices for media chats

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to disclose how much public money is spent on his media chats.

Ibe made the call in a post on X on Tuesday, shortly after Wike’s latest media chat, which was broadcast live by several television and radio stations.

He questioned the cost of the broadcasts and urged the minister to publish invoices showing the amounts paid to the participating stations, the sources of funding and the relevant budget lines.

According to Ibe, at least eight broadcast outlets aired Tuesday’s session, including Arise Television, Channels Television, TVC, News Central, AIT, JDK, Aso TV and Radio, and ADBN.

Estimating the cost of airtime at between ₦10m and ₦20m per station per hour, Ibe said a two-hour broadcast across eight stations could cost between ₦160m and ₦320m.

He further estimated that holding such a session monthly for a year could amount to between ₦1.92bn and ₦3.84bn.

“FCT residents deserve to know how much is being spent on these broadcasts and how much airtime is devoted to FCT development, rather than Wike’s political disagreements with Atiku, Amaechi, Obi, ADC and NDC,” he wrote.

Ibe said he had no objection to Wike explaining his stewardship as minister but argued that public funds should be used for purposes that directly benefit residents of the territory.

“There is nothing wrong with a minister explaining his stewardship. But public resources must serve public purposes, not personal political battles,” he said.

He urged Wike to disclose the payments made to the stations and explain how the broadcasts were funded.

“Minister Wike, publish the invoices. Identify the stations paid, the amounts, the funding sources and the relevant budget lines,” Ibe added.

The former vice-president’s aide also argued that the minister’s media engagements should focus more on issues affecting FCT residents, including roads, water supply, schools, hospitals, sanitation and security.

“Atiku and Amaechi are not infrastructure projects. ADC and NDC are not departments of the FCT Administration,” he said.

Ibe concluded that public funds should not be used to finance what he described as personal political publicity.

“The FCT treasury is not Wike’s personal political broadcasting account. Public office is not a licence to convert public funds into private political publicity,” he wrote.