Loyibo greets Daura at 80

Traditional Prime Minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described Mallam Mamman Daura, nephew and close confidant of President Muhammadu Buhari as a man that deserved to be celebrated for his sacrifices towards Nigeria’s development, especially in manufacturing and journalism.

Chief Loyibo in a statement while felicitating with Daura who clocked 80 on Saturday, said: “We join the Daura Emirate, well-wishers and other Nigerians in celebrating an amiable elder statesman, role model, bridge builder, an exemplary father and a good family man as he turns 80.

“As peaceful, loving, simple and unassuming individual, he is a man of great intellect and a stabilising force to the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who has never used his position to enrich himself and does not encourage gratification.

“As he continues to uphold national unity and honour, we pray God Almighty will continually keep him in good health and grant him many more years to serve God and humanity here on earth.”

Meanwhile, Loyibo has also charged Muslims in the country to imbibe the teachings and edifying virtues of the Prophet Mohammed anchored on peaceful coexistence.

In an Eid-el-Maulud message to Muslims in the country, Loyibo noted that leaders in the six geopolitical zones should encourage President Buhari in his developmental agenda to reposition the Nigeria economy particularly in the Niger Delta region.”

