By Juliet Umeh

Women Techsters, Tech4devn used its opportunity of being the only Nigeria Company that featured at the 5th UN Solutions Summit in New York, recently, to project solutions it believed would build future African women workforce.

The UN Solution Summit is a catalytic gathering at the United Nations Headquarters during UN General Assembly Week. This year’s Summit has the theme: “Lifting innovators, advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The women tech group said its project offers girls and women access to good job offers even as it claims that it provides solutions aimed at bridging the digital knowledge and technology divide between men and women.

The company whose goal is to train five million Africa women on coding skills by 2030 said it empowers girls and women across Africa with varying degree of digital, deep tech, and soft skills required within the technology ecosystem.

Executive Director of the company, Diwura Oladepo, said through the company programmes, women across African continent will be trained for free on digital skills and be empowered with resources to access decent jobs.

Also, founder of Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola, said Women Techsters will provide prerequisite knowledge and insight to enable women get access to right learning opportunities in digital and deep tech skills, get access to jobs and opportunities to start tech businesses.

After evaluating how far the group has taken the cause of women in digital workforce in Africa, CEO Shift7 and Former Chief Technology Officer for the United States and co-organizer, UN Solutions Summit, Megan Smith, said Women Techsters project has become an extraordinary solution that builds women for the future of Africa workforce.

The UN Solutions Summit is co-organised by the United Nations, Local2030, Shift7, UN Foundation and Global Innovation Exchange.

Vanguard