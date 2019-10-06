Two men arrested with human skull in Ogun

Evelyn Usman

The Ogun State Police Command said on Sunday that two men have been arrested with human skull along Ijoun Road in the Eggua area of the state.

The suspects – Emmanuel Aro and Anu Olofinju, both 25 years, our correspondent gathered, stormed a cemetery around Eggua and exhumed the body of a woman who was buried five months ago.

However, they met their waterloo when the deceased son, who sighted them near his mother’s grave reported them to the police.

The Spokesman for the State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said ” They were arrested following a complaint lodged at Eggua Police Station by one Amoo Bankole, who reported that the two suspects were sighted at the cemetery where his mother was buried a few months ago, digging the grave of his mother and that he suspected them to be up to something evil.

“Upon his report, the Divisional Police Officer, Eggua Division, SP Kehinde Oyekangun, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene but met the two men along the road. They were promptly accosted, and on searching the bag they carried, the skull of a woman was discovered therein.

“The complainant identified the skull to be that of his mother.

“On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. The duo admitted that they intended to use the skull for money ritual.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

Vanguard