By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), under FCID Alagbon, has arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters during an intelligence-led raid on an alleged cybercrime hideout, popularly known as a “Yahoo academy,” in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The operation also led to the recovery of suspected fetish materials, including charms, blood-stained items and suspected human remains, alongside 11 iPhones, three Samsung mobile phones, eight laptops and a 2014 Lexus RX 350.

The suspects were reportedly arrested at House 10, Second Hill Estate, Oloke-Meji, Onikolobo, Abeokuta, following investigations by detectives of the police unit.

According to the police, the suspects were allegedly members of an organised internet fraud network known as “Hustle Kingdom”, which operated from the apartment and used the facility as a base for cyber-enabled fraud and other criminal activities.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the PSFU, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, saying preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects exploited the identities and personal information of foreign nationals to defraud unsuspecting victims online.

The statement identified the arrested suspects as Adedolapo Samuel, 25; Timothy Babatunde, 27; Ibrahim Sholete, 30; Torioza Oluwatosin, 30; Yusuf Alabi, 30; Adeyemi Seyi, 32; Tobiloba Oguntoyinbo, 32; Taiwo Mathew, 23; Shoyombo Ayomide, 24; Abayomi Rahmon, 32; and Abolaji Tunji, 28.

It, however, disclosed that the alleged leader of the group, identified as Goriola Oluwaseun Olanrewaju, popularly known as “Update”, was still at large.

The police said Olanrewaju allegedly rented the property in 2021 before recruiting young men into the criminal network.

The statement read in part: “Investigations revealed that one Goriola Oluwaseun Olanrewaju ‘M’, also known as Update, currently at large, rented the apartment in 2021 and subsequently recruited young men into an organised internet fraud operation, commonly known as a ‘Hustle Kingdom’, where they use the facility as a base for cyber-related fraud and other criminal activities.

“The suspects admitted that they exploit the identities and personal details of foreign nationals to defraud unsuspecting victims online.”

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police, Eloho Okpoziakpo, said the operation underscored the importance of credible information, intelligence-led policing and professional investigative skills in tackling organised financial crimes and other cyber-enabled offences.

Okpoziakpo said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the occupation of the property and determine whether its owners had discharged their responsibilities by verifying the identities of their tenants and monitoring activities on the premises.

He added that the police were also intensifying efforts to track down the fleeing alleged leader and trace and recover proceeds suspected to have been generated from the criminal activities.

The police said the investigation was part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on financial and commercial crimes, protect intellectual property rights and dismantle criminal networks operating in the country.