Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has been ruled out of Atletico Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash against Viking FK, while Victor Osimhen remains doubtful for Galatasaray’s encounter with Aston Villa.

The two Super Eagles stars face uncertain fortunes ahead of Matchday Five, with Lookman set to miss Wednesday’s fixture due to injury.

According to reports, Lookman will be unavailable when Atletico Madrid face Viking FK on Wednesday, November 25. His absence adds to the Spanish side’s injury concerns, with Marc Pubill and Romero also ruled out.

Meanwhile, Osimhen’s availability for Galatasaray’s home encounter against Aston Villa remains uncertain.

The striker recently underwent knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Galatasaray’s 2-0 victory over Stuttgart.

He resumed individual training on Thursday, November 19, but was not included in the squad for his side’s victory over Samsunspor three days later.

His return to action against Aston Villa is therefore not guaranteed.

Elsewhere, Moses Usor will be looking to maintain his impressive form for LASK Linz when they travel to face Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.

Samuel Adeniran is expected to lead the attack alongside Usor, who provided an assist in LASK’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hartberg on Saturday.

LASK currently occupy 16th position with six points and will be hoping to improve their standing with a positive result in Norway.

On Wednesday, fellow Nigerians Mubarak Suleiman and Emmanuel Ayaosi are expected to feature when Slavia Prague host Villarreal at the Fortuna Arena.

Slavia have endured a difficult campaign, sitting 34th with just one point after four matches. They are yet to record a victory in the competition.

Another Nigerian youngster, Christian Nwachukwu, could also feature when Sabah host Spanish giants Barcelona at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old joined the Azerbaijani club from Sheffield United in August and will have an opportunity to test himself against one of Europe’s biggest sides.