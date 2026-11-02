FCT police arrest two suspected cable vandals in Guzape

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a cable vandalism gang and recovered several cut-to-size armoured cables in Guzape, Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this on Monday, saying the arrests followed a routine surveillance patrol along Walter Ofonagoro Street, Guzape, in the early hours of October 31, 2026.

Adeh said police operatives attached to Guzape Division, at about 1:30am, sighted a Lexus SUV and a Toyota Sienna parked under suspicious circumstances.

She said the operatives approached the vehicles to ascertain the occupants’ reasons for being at the location, but the occupants sped off on sighting the police team, abandoning an accomplice who attempted to escape on foot.

According to her, the operatives gave chase, intercepted and arrested the suspect.

Preliminary investigations identified him as Sagir Abubakar of Kuchigoro Village, FCT, and allegedly linked him to a gang that targets secluded locations within the territory to vandalise public and private infrastructure.

Adeh said a search of the surrounding premises where the suspects had been sighted led to the recovery of several armoured cables cut into pieces.

She added that further investigations led to the arrest of another suspected accomplice, identified as Seidu Umar Bello, who had initially escaped in one of the vehicles.

The police spokesperson said investigations were ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspects’ activities, identify other members of the gang and apprehend those still at large.

She said the two suspects remained in custody and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The command urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08061581938.