Olodo murder: Police arrest two suspects, deploy Army, Amotekun

.as tension grips Ibadan community

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a 26-year-old man, identified as Kehinde Asimiyu, following a fatal altercation at Olodo Garage in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Ibadan, while reinforcing security in the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The development came amid heightened tension in the Olodo community following the fatal stabbing of the young man, popularly known as KBlaq, by a commercial motorcyclist during a disagreement over transport fare, an incident that disrupted commercial activities and forced residents and commuters to trek considerable distances after motorcycle operators withdrew their services over fears of possible reprisal attacks.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said the command received a report of the incident on 1 November 2026, indicating that the deceased had allegedly been stabbed with a broken bottle by one Taiwo Babarinde following an altercation between the two men at Olodo Garage.

According to the police, “the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a broken bottle by one Taiwo Babarinde at Olodo Garage following an altercation between both parties.”

The statement added that the incident subsequently came to the attention of the deceased’s family when “an unidentified motorcycle rider arrived at their residence and informed them of the attack.”

“Following receipt of the report, police operatives, accompanied by a patrol team, immediately mobilised to the scene, while the victim was rushed to Academy Hospital, Texaco, Iwo Road, Ibadan, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.“

“His remains were subsequently deposited at Adejare Embalming Centre for preservation, while photographs were taken as part of the preliminary investigative procedures.“

The police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing had led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Taiwo Babarinde, suspected to have inflicted the fatal injury on the deceased, and Ishola Semiu, suspected of involvement in the incident.

“Both suspects are currently in Police custody, while the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, Ibadan, for comprehensive investigation,” the statement said.

However, the police intervention following the killing also witnessed a fresh security challenge, as unrest reportedly erupted at the Olodo Police Outpost, nearly resulting in a breakdown of law and order.

The situation was further compounded by subsequent reports of threats from hoodlums, prompting the immediate reinforcement of security across the area to prevent further disturbances and protect residents.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, directed the deployment of additional operational assets, with personnel of the Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other local law enforcement components joining the security operation.

The command said the coordinated deployment had helped restore normalcy, adding that there was now a sustained security presence in the area “to forestall further disturbances and protect residents.”

In a further move to address the underlying tensions, the Commissioner of Police directed the Area Commander, Moniya, to engage relevant community stakeholders towards addressing the situation and preventing a recurrence.

Acting on the directive, the Area Commander earlier on Tuesday held a strategic meeting with representatives of the Local Council Development Area (LCDA), leaders of tricycle and motorcycle operators, as well as youth leaders.

The engagement, according to the police, “focused on identifying practical solutions, strengthening communication with security agencies and promoting peaceful coexistence among residents and other stakeholders.”

Reassuring residents of the command’s commitment to their safety, the police said: “The Command reassures residents of Olodo and its environs that adequate security measures remain in place to safeguard lives and property.”

The command also issued a stern warning to those seeking to exploit the situation to foment trouble, incite violence or destabilise the area.

“It also issues a stern warning to individuals or groups seeking to foment trouble, incite violence or exploit the situation to destabilise the area that such conduct will not be tolerated,” the statement added.

It further declared that: “The Command will decisively deal with anyone whose actions threaten public peace or undermine the security gains recorded across Oyo State.”

The Commissioner of Police also appealed to residents to remain calm and avoid actions capable of escalating the crisis.

He urged them to “remain calm, shun violence and embrace dialogue as a means of resolving disagreements.”

He further encouraged community members to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and timely information, while reiterating the command’s determination to sustain the prevailing peace and ensure the safety and security of all residents.