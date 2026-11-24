Arsenal will face a stern test when they host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, while Manchester City welcome Italian champions Napoli to the Etihad Stadium as the competition enters Matchday Five.

The two fixtures headline Tuesday’s European action, with both Premier League sides seeking important victories to strengthen their positions in the league phase.

Arsenal, who currently occupy third position with 10 points from four matches, will be looking to maintain their impressive European run when they welcome Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side have recorded three victories and a draw in their opening four Champions League matches, beating Napoli, Lille and Slavia Prague before playing out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners, however, will be without goalkeeper David Raya, who sustained a shoulder injury during their recent encounter with Newcastle United. Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi are also listed among their unavailable players ahead of the Dortmund clash.

Dortmund, meanwhile, arrive in London in good form after moving to the top of the Bundesliga with a 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend.

The German side have also won three of their four Champions League matches, beating Real Betis, Sabah and Villarreal, although they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bodo/Glimt.

They currently sit one point behind Arsenal and will be hoping to close the gap with a positive result in London.

The encounter will also offer an interesting reunion for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who is spending the season on loan at Dortmund and is eligible to feature against his parent club.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will welcome Napoli in another important encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s side occupy seventh position with nine points, while Napoli are 27th with three points after winning just one of their opening four matches.

City head into the fixture after a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League, having struggled for consistency in recent domestic outings.

They will, however, take confidence from their 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig in their previous Champions League fixture as they look to strengthen their chances of securing automatic qualification for the round of 16.

City will be without Antoine Semenyo, who is sidelined with a knee injury, while Matheus Nunes remains a doubt.

For Napoli, the trip to Manchester presents an opportunity to revive their European campaign after defeats to Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto.

The Italian side secured a 1-0 victory over Torino in Serie A at the weekend but face a difficult assignment against Guardiola’s men.

Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is expected to feature for Napoli, adding another interesting storyline to the encounter.

However, Napoli will be without several players, including Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka and Alex Meret, while defender Rafa Marin is suspended.

Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 9pm Nigerian time on Tuesday.