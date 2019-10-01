Sigma Pensions boss urges investment professionals on continuous training

by Rosemary Onuoha

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Pensions, Mr Dave Uduanu has urged investment officers and financial analyst to embark on continuous training and certifications through the lifespan of their careers.

Uduanu made this call over the weekend at the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society of Nigeria career fair in Lagos where an array of financial institutions, Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs).

Uduanu who was part of a panel discussion with other chief executives where they deliberated on how to ‘Leverage the CFA designation across different stages of career’ urged the participants to be CFA certified citing it important to career scaling.

Speaking to participants, he said: “For people who want to be financial analyst, investment bankers and play in the financial sector, it is important to be chartered, but more importantly even gram itself is a premier certification for investment management professionals in the world.”

On why Sigma Pensions sponsored the fair, he said: “This is the first time the CFA society is doing this fair and it is for students, candidates and early-stage workers who are in the investment industry and are interested in understanding the opportunities in that space. And we felt since Sigma is an investment management company it would be good to position ourselves before these potential employees as a brand that recognises talent, recruits and is willing to nurture talent.”

Vanguard