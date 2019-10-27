NDDC: Look inward to identify enemy within, OMPALAN advises Buhari

… Those Working Against Daura ‘ll Fail Woefully – Bishop Azogu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerians across the board under the auspices of Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN) has expressed its respect and support for Mallam Mamman Daura against the trending news of domestic crisis rocking the nation’s corridors of power.

It urged President Buhari to ignore dangerous undercurrents by overzealous and disgruntled politicians gunning for 2023 presidency and seeking to malign the hard-earned reputation of the elder statesman with an eye to ﬁlling the gap and actualizing their sinister political ambition.

Speaking to newsmen from their various stations, the National Youth Leader of OMPALAN, Alhaji Abubakar Hussain condemned what he called ‘coordinated eﬀort to scheme Mallam Daura out of relevance by “discredited agents of darkness who pretend to be working for Mr President but, actually personify corruption in the system’.

President, Ijaw Indigenous Contractors, Mr Clement Adaminegbe who is also the South-South regional Youth Leader of OMPALAN said that Mallam Mamman Daura is part of the success story of President Muhammadu Buhari, warning the Presidency to beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Also lending his voice, the Vice President, Foreign Aﬀairs and South-West Leader of OMPALAN, Prince (Alh) Aresa Nurudeen Kolawole urged Nigerians not to be distracted by the war of attrition within the ﬁrst family but, give all their support to the ‘Next Level Project’ of the Buhari administration, saying any distraction from any quarters is antithetical to the aspirations of the plurality of Nigerians desiring a change from the unproductive old practice of ‘business as usual’.

The OMPALAN Vice President and Chieftaincy Aﬀairs Leader, North East region, Alhaji Hammadu Abubakar, described Mallam Hamman Daura as a source of inspiration to all proponents of a free society.

On his part, former Chairman, Oil Committee, Federal House of Representatives, Leader, North West and Vice President of OMPALAN, Hon. Uba Idris said the acceptability of Mallam Daura cuts across the board – urging Nigerians of goodwill to ignore the antics of vindictive politicians and support the ‘next level project’ of the Buhari administration.

Also speaking from the North West, Alh Mukhtar Garba Abubakar, OMPALAN’s Welfare Chairman described Mallam Daura as a humble and unassuming leader who has left indelible prints of success on the sands of time.

The President of the Association and Chairman, BOT, Bishop Udo Azogu calls on those he refers to as mischief makers to leave Mallam Hamman Daura alone and focus on supporting the war against graft.

Bishop Azogu called on politicians to go back to history and reckon with the immense sacriﬁce Mallam Daura made in identifying with President Buhari and his family when he (Buhari) was detained and abandoned by all especially those wolves in sheep’s clothing pretending to be close associates of Mr President.

Bishop Azogu said Mallam Hamman Daura does not hold any political oﬃce and should not be dragged into messy politics of a purely family nature.

The Bishop said it has been revealed to his church that eight disgruntled politicians who are doomed to fail have been holding secret meetings to plot against Mallam Daura saying that the same God that said Buhari will come back alive from his medical trip aboard when the entire Country was having a diﬀerent opinion celebrating his death has also revealed that the eight impudent persons working against Mallam Hamman Daura will fail woefully and scatter in shame in all directions.

Bishop Azogu said OMPALAN however, aligned with Mr President’s directive for a thorough forensic audit of the NDDC since inception, stressing that the interventionist scheme has been hijacked and grossly mismanaged with impunity by the tiny political class at the detriment of vulnerable local communities that bear the brunt of painful environmental impacts of oil production.

The organization, he said, wants the NDDC dissolved and a sole administrator who will work with four other members (including one member each from the oil-producing region) appointed to overhaul the system and make it a truly impactful interventionist agency. “Alternatively, Mr President can appoint persons of proven integrity to redeem the credibility of the Commission and inspire public conﬁdence in the Federal Government’s determination to alleviate the plight of the common man in the embattled oily region.”

The association said it cannot reconcile the trillions of Naira invested in the Commission since inception about two decades ago with the ravaging poverty on the ground.

OMPALAN wants the forensic audit to be completely insulated from the vagaries of political manipulation by the corrupt elite class that has worked against successive administration, insisting that those behind the outrageous list of NDDC managers be exposed and punished.

For him, President Buhari must resist the pressure of validating corruption and lawlessness by ignoring the call to adopt the controversial NDDC board members.

OMPALAN called on President Buhari to adopt the association’s home-grown blueprint for sustainable peace, security and development of mineral producing areas called ‘MISMAN’ (Mining Security and monitoring Agency of Nigeria).

Bishop Azogu said that those who advise President Buhari to admit the faulty list of NDDC nominees do not wish the Niger Delta region.

