Tinubu, some African leaders bid Buhari farewell

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, his counterpart in Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embaló, Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine of Niger, and former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, were among the long list of eminent personalities who graced the burial of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina, yesterday.

Also present were Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice Presidents, Atiku Abubakar, Yemi Osinbajo, governors, former governors, serving and former ministers and industrialists, including Aliko Dangote.

The burial came as Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, in his tribute, said the late former president was a good man whose assessment should not be based only on his eight-year presidency.

Kukah’s tribute came as the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, also paid a tribute, describing Buhari as a leader who came, saw, and conquered.

At exactly 5:50 pm yesterday, the remains of the late former president were lowered into Mother Earth, bringing to an end his 82-year sojourn on earth.

Before Buhari’s body was interred, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, had read the biography of the late Nigerian president and poured encomiums on him and his leadership style.

The military also carried out routine military honours due a former General and president, while clerics performed necessary Islamic rites before the grave was covered in accordance with Islamic traditions applicable in Daura Emirate.

Vice President Shettima, who sat at the graveside to supervise the burial, along with notable other politicians, wore a sombre look throughout the duration of the funeral rituals.

The military and other security agencies had a tough time controlling the crowd of sympathisers who had taken over the vast compound and adjoining areas in Daura just to catch a final glimpse of the late military and civilian leader.

The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari had been driven from the Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in a motorcade to his country home in Daura where thousands of Nigerians had been waiting for the final rites and burial.

The military hearse bearing the remains arrived at the expansive compound at 4:25 pm in readiness for the final burial rites, which were conducted by Islamic clerics and military personnel.

Security was very tight in his home as every available space had been taken up by mourners who were desperate to pay their final respects to their hero and leader.

The body was accompanied to Daura by Vice President Kassim Shettima and some members of Buhari’s immediate family, including Aisha, his wife.

Buhari, who was born in Daura in the present Katsina State, ruled Nigeria as military head of state between 1983 and 1985 and came back as civilian president in 2015 till 2023 when he handed over power to President Bola Tinubu.

Prior to the final burial, President Bola Tinubu had received his remains from London at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.“Tinubu arrived the airport from Abuja at 1:42 p.m. and inspected a guard of honour before the Nigerian Air Force plane conveying the remains of his predecessor landed at exactly 1:51 p.m.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, President Buhari’s wife, Aisha, and other family members accompanied his remains to Nigeria.

President Tinubu, along with Vice President Kashim Shettima, President Umaru Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger, Ali Lamine Zeine, former President of Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, received the casket of the late president at the foot of the aircraft.

A joint team of military pallbearers, comprising nine senior officers, laid on a trolley the casket, draped in Nigerian flag.

The team included Major-General Mohammed Usman, Major-General Oluwafemi Williams, Major-General Shuaibu Nuhu, Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun, Rear Admiral Jonathan Ajodo, Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa; Air Vice Marshal Adeniyi Herbert Amesinlola; Air Vice Marshal Idi Sanni; and Air Vice Marshal Obinna Obiabaka. Major General Mike Alechenu coordinated the team.

The pallbearers wheeled the former leader’s casket in a slow march, in sync with the hymn, “God Be With You Till We Meet Again,” passing through a full military guard of honour comprising six officers and 96 soldiers, drawn from the Nigerian Armed Forces.

President Tinubu and others walked behind the casket in a solemn procession, after which the pallbearers escorted the casket into a waiting military hearse for the one-hour journey to Daura, where funeral prayers and the burial ceremony took place.“The state funeral featured full military honours, including a 21-gun salute.

Kukah in his tribute, noted the contributions the late former president made to the country’s development, both as a military officer and a statesman.

He said: “I think President Buhari should be remembered as a good man. We shouldn’t focus only on his eight years of being President of Nigeria, but as a great man who made his contributions to this country in many ways.”

He offered prayers for Buhari’s soul and comfort for his family, noting that the nation was mourning the passing of one of its most enduring public figures.

Buhari, a statesman who came, saw, conquered — Sultan

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in his condolence message, described the death of the former President as “the end of an era,” highlighting Buhari’s legacy of discipline, patriotism and service to the nation.

“He was a great Nigerian leader, endowed with the qualities that commanded respect before, during and after his tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” the Sultan said.

The Sokoto Caliphate leader also praised Buhari’s deep respect for traditional institutions and his role in promoting peace and unity across the country.

He recalled Buhari’s time as Military Head of State, during which he launched the War Against Indiscipline, WAI, and as petroleum minister when he played a central role in establishing the country’s oil refineries.

The Sultan said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered by all of us who knew him as a leader who came, saw, and conquered.

“May Allah grant him the bliss of the grave and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. Ameen.”

Buhari had humility, delegated power to a fault — Buba Galadima

Similarly, one of his long time friend and a chieftain of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Buba Galadima, said in his tribute: ”Although I hadn’t met Buhari in the last 10 years, I still cherished our 15 years of working together.

”Nigerians know I was the operational head of his political machine. Whether you liked Buhari or not, you must admit he had humility and delegated power, sometimes to a fault. That was his weakness, he trusted too much and didn’t always supervise effectively. Many took advantage of that.

”His greatest legacy is his attitude, humility, and love for the poor. He was a man of law and order who believed in doing things by the book.

”However, his failure to enforce supervision allowed people to misuse his trust. Still, he resisted pressure from global bodies such as the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and the World Bank.”

I’ll carry your memory with me — Buhari’s daughter, Noor

In an emotional tribute to her father, Noor Buhari, said via Instagram: “I’m heartbroken that we won’t get to share the moments and experiences I had planned for us.

“I’ll always carry your memory with me. I pray that you’re granted the highest place in Jannah, and your soul rests in eternal peace Daddy.”

Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity —Pantami

More tributes came for the late former president, even as he was being buried in Daura, with former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, saying he had never doubted his integrity.

He said: “Muhammadu Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity. One may argue if you don’t know him but for those of us who interacted with him for several years, there is no doubt that his name is synonymous with integrity because I lived with him for 25-years and Almighty is my witness, I have never doubted that integrity through my interactions with him.

“Part of his legacy that I always remembered is his patriotism, discipline and critical thinking.”

Buhari stood firm, loved Nigeria – Boss Mustapha

Also paying tribute to the late former president, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, described his death as the end of a defining chapter in Nigeria’s national journey.

Mustapha hailed Buhari as a man of discipline, restraint and unwavering patriotism, whose life and leadership were anchored on service to a cause greater than self.

“President Buhari was above all, a patriot who believed without wavering in the idea of Nigeria. Through decades of uncertainty, transition and transformation, he remained committed to the principle that this country, despite its imperfections, is worth believing in, worth defending, and worth holding together,” he said.

The former SGF described Buhari as a leader who eschewed flamboyance and personal gain, choosing instead to embody values of honour and responsibility.

He said: “He (Buhari) did not seek noise; he did not chase favour. He believed that a nation’s greatness must be anchored on values, honour, responsibility and service to a cause greater than self. He stood firm when it was easier to bend, he held back when it was tempting to indulge.”

Mustapha noted further that Buhari’s style of leadership, though often quiet and understated, served as a powerful reminder that fidelity to principle could still define public service.

He said: “As a nation, we are left with the sobering task of drawing meaning from his life, not by romanticising it, but by reflecting on what it stood for, that to love Nigeria is not a slogan.

“It is a lifelong commitment that demands integrity, sacrifice and an abiding belief in our collective future.”

Nigeria lost soldier of spartan discipline— Afe Babalola

Also yesterday, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, described the late President Muhammadu Buhari as a solder of spartan discipline, whose sincere commitment to the rule of law and due process was second to none.

The elder statesman said the country has lost one of her most illustrious sons and a statesman of remarkable moral conviction, whose life was a long journey of service, sacrifice and unwavering fidelity to the Nigerian project.

The legal luminary recounted his encounter with the former President during a legal contest, saying his conduct as a former Military Head of State throughout the trial was impressive, as he submitted himself to judicial scrutiny with patience and dignity, which underscored his unwavering belief that democracy must be anchored on justice.

The statement read: “That the respected former President (Muhammadu Buhari) has boarded the flight to eternity at the age of 82 in a hospital in the United Kingdom on July 13, 2025, is particularly touching and saddening, bearing in mind the stuff he was made of.

“With his departure, Nigeria has lost one of her most illustrious sons, a patriot of the rarest breed, a soldier of spartan discipline, and a statesman of remarkable moral conviction. His life was a long journey of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to the Nigerian project.

“I had the privilege of observing the late President Muhammadu Buhari closely during the 2003 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, where I represented former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

”This was in the aftermath of the general elections held on April 19, 2003, in which President Buhari was the principal petitioner. My involvement in that historic litigation, conducted before the tribunal in Abuja, afforded me a front-row view of his character under the rigours of legal contest.

“As a matter of fact, there were many cases where he appeared either as the Plaintiff or the Defendant. In Nigeria most of the times, a party in a case sees the lawyer of the other party as an antagonist or an outright enemy.

”However, this is not applicable to former President Muhammadu Buhari. His conduct throughout the trial was rather impressive.

“What struck me most was his personal conduct throughout the proceedings. He was always the first person to arrive in court and the last to depart, not out of obligation or ceremony, but as a clear reflection of his sincere commitment to the rule of law and due process.

”At the end of each day’s proceedings, he would leave his seat to shake hands with me, not minding that I was representing the other party in the case before the tribunal. He was a respecter of the rule of law and lawyers generally.

“That kind of devotion, displayed by a former Military Head of State submitting himself to judicial scrutiny with patience and dignity, was not only unexpected but profoundly inspiring. It underscored his unwavering belief that democracy must be anchored in justice, and that leadership must be accountable—even at the highest level.

“Beyond the public figure was a man of rare empathy. “President Buhari was not perfect, no leader is, but what stood him out was the clarity of his intentions and the sincerity of his convictions. He was a nationalist in word and deed, whose life was lived in steadfast commitment to the unity, security, and moral compass of our great nation.

Buhari exemplified integrity, rule of law — Chief Emami

On his part, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ayiri Emami, said Buhari exemplified integrity and stood stoutly for the rule of law throughout his lifetime. “Chief Emami in a statement he personally signed yesterday, described the ex-President and Head of State as a statesman absolutely committed to the Nigerian project and founding principles of the All Progressives Congress till his painful exit.

Emami, who served as Deputy Director, Election Planning and Monitoring Committee of the Presidential Campaign Committee of President Buhari’s re-election in 2019, recalled the contributions of the late President to the economy as petroleum minister under the Olusegun Obasanjo military regime and as civilian President between 2015 and 2019.

“As petroleum minister under General Obasanjo, he supervised the construction of 21 depots across the country, invested in pipelines and storage facilities and built the pipeline network, connecting the Bonny terminal and Port Harcourt refinery.

“As democratically elected President, he successfully constructed the Warri – Itakpe Rail Line as well as the Second Niger Bridge. These are just a few of the indelible legacies of President Buhari.” “The APC chieftain also recalled that as sitting President, Buhari never interferred with the democratic process which, he noted, made it possible for the victory of opposition parties in certain off-season elections held under his watch.

He also commended the late President for loyalty to the APC and his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Itsekiri as a tribe, which is firmly rooted in the rule of law and fairness, would not forget Buhari for upholding these virtues.

“The strong political bond he formed with President Bola Tinubu, which has redirected the course of the country on the path of the progressive, is also worthy of note,” Emami added.

Buhari could have died long ago if he relied on Nigerian hospitals – Femi Adesina

Speaking on Buhari’s passing yesterday, former presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said his boss could have died a long time ago if he had relied on Nigerian hospitals.

Recall that when he was president, Buhari travelled to London for medical treatment on several occasions, a development that sparked public outcry on foreign medical tourism of public officials and the poor state of Nigerian hospitals.

Speaking during Channels Television’s coverage of Buhari’s burial, Adesina said Nigeria lacked “expertise” needed to handle Buhari’s health.

He said Buhari had always been treating himself in the UK before he was elected president, adding that those who criticised him for foreign medical treatment should know that he must be alive to effect change in his own country.

“He always had his medicals in London, even when he was not in office. It was not about the time he was president alone.

“He always had it in London. You have to be alive to get certain things changed or corrected in your country.

“If he had said ‘I will do my medicals in Nigeria’ just as a show off or something, he could have long been dead because there may not be the expertise needed in the country.

“But he needed to be alive to be able to lead the country to a point when we will have that expertise.”

On the cost of the medical care and other personal expenses, Adesina hinted that Buhari largely depended on the goodwill of wealthy friends.

“I doubt if he paid those bills himself. President Buhari just needed to call anybody, the Dangotes, the Abdusalamis, and they would oblige. This last trip he made, I know the jets of the person he went in,” Adesina stated.

Reacting to previous controversies over Buhari’s children attending expensive schools abroad, the former presidential spokesman said the former President disclosed that the tuition was not paid from his pocket.

“When I asked him about the noise online over the schools his children attended, he told me, ‘I do not know. It’s my friends that pay it.’ He even said I should go and see Modi, his wise brother, who had the details,” Adesina said.

He described Buhari as “a man of goodwill” who enjoyed unwavering support from his associates throughout his lifetime.

He also revealed that the late Nigerian leader did not own a private residence in London, despite frequently traveling there for medical treatment.

He said: “There was a time he was in the high commission for many months when he went on that eight-month medical vacation.

“For about three-quarters of that period, he was in the high commissioner’s apartment. The high commissioner even moved to a smaller place so the President could stay in his official residence.”

Senator Dickson pays respect to late Buhari’s legacy

In his tribute, Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West, said Buhari was one of the few Nigerians privileged to lead and serve this country as head of state, and was elected twice as President, in addition to other sensitive national positions he held both in and out of the military.

In a condolence he signed yesterday, Dickson, also extended his condolences to the family, government and people of Katsina State, the Daura emirate, and Nigerians generally on the passing of the former president.

The former Bayelsa State governor, who expressed sadness over the news of former President Buhari’s death said: ”I am saddened by the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, which was announced on Sunday.

”I would like to, on behalf of my family and my senatorial district, commiserate with the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate, and Nigerians generally.

“Former President Buhari clearly did his best and has returned to his Creator. I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and also grants his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”