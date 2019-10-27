NASS petitioned over secure anchorage area

By Godfrey Bivbere

A group pushing for security of shipping services in the country has petitioned the National Assembly over the pronouncement by the Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA), instructing shipping operators to stop paying for personalised security services offered in the Secured Ancourage Area, (SAA) operated by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with private firm, Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS) Limited.

The group, under the aegis of “Association of Professionals for Safety in Shipping in Nigeria,” APOSSIN, noted that the directive was not only ill-advised but also will be counter-productive, stressing that NPA does not have the authority to make such pronouncement on an arrangement by another agency of government to deliver on its mandate. The SAA is outside the port limits and hence not under the administrative control of the NPA. Security of the nation’s maritime domain statutorily rests on the Nigerian Navy. NPA by the pronouncement is interfering with the functions of the Nigerian Navy, a move that must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Chairman of APOSSIN, Adewale Adebayo Oluwafemi, and Secretary, Emeka Peter Ikechukwu, pointed out that NPA has not been able to secure facilities around the port, yet it is after SAA that “has brought some safety and trust for global shipping lines calling at the nation’s ports in Lagos”.

APOSSIN further noted that this is made evident from the complaint by the General Manager of Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, Apapa – Lagos, Yakubu Abdullahi, of constant attack of it’s terminal by sea thieves.

They noted that it will not be out of place for NPA to concentrate of providing security for ships that are berthed at the nation’s ports first.

They explained: “SAA is an initiative of the Nigerian Navy and OMS that has brought stability and security to ships calling at the nation’s ports”.

“SAA was created because of demands from ships making port calls to Lagos to give the captains extra comfort while at anchorage awaiting allocation of berthing space. The facility, we gathered is intended to collaborate government efforts and not a replacement.

“Just like on land where organisations and even individuals on their own free will employ private security to secure their assets, inspite all the available security provided by government; the facility is for those that wish to utilise the services.

“It is operated by the Nigerian Navy but logistically supported by OMS – a private-sector initiative to add value to government efforts.

“It was established in collaboration with Nigerian Navy on 27 February, 2013 to offer dedicated security patrols services for vessels that demand extra protection while waiting offshore Lagos for berth allocation or conducting Ship-To-Ship, (STS) operations.

“It is purely a service rendered on demand and was never made compulsory for all vessels making port calls to Lagos. It provides a minimum of three security boats patrolling the area 24/7/365. The boats are operated by the Navy but logistically supported by OMS.

“We are aware that in the past six years it has operated, the facility has delivered 100 per cent success as there has not been any successful pirate attack on any vessels using the SAA. This success story has made it a comfort zone and preferred location for captains of vessels coming to Lagos.

“It is a security solution that is working. We gathered that with the agreement, 26 vessels that opted to utilize the service are being protected in the SAA as at today and three are conducting STS.

“The shipping community should not be deceived by the NPA announcement that security is free, without any physical presence of some deterrence. If the patrol boats OMS is supporting to protect the area are withdrawn today without any immediate replacements, the vessels would be exposed to real grave risk.

“While NPA is waiting for the arrival of the boats promised, the wise counsel is not to disparage the existing working solution to avoid chaos in Lagos waters”.

Recall that the NPA recently disclosed that it is set to take delivery of patrol vessels to enhance waterfront security at the ports, therefore directing shipping companies not to pay any anchorage dues to private security firms as it would take responsibility to secure vessels at the ports anchorage.

Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, disclosed this in Lagos while speaking at a quarterly stakeholders meeting.

The NPA boss, who was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Sekonte Davies, disclosed that NPA would soon acquire three platforms for the Navy to enable it provide the needed security.

Vanguard