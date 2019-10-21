Mercy Johnson becomes Pennek’s Brand Ambassador

Pennek Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s top real estate companies, has signed popular Nollywood actress and television host, Mercy Johnson Okojie, as its brand ambassador.

Mercy Johnson shared the news with her fans on social media, expressing her excitement over the new deal.

Pennek Nigeria specializes in the procurement and sales of lands in areas with the highest returns on investment (ROI) in the rapidly-developing Lekki and Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos state.

Speaking to newsmen at the press conference, the CEO, Pennek Nigeria, Kennedy Nnadi explained that with Mercy Johnson, the brand intends to create exciting real estate opportunities in form of discounted deals and promos to create benefit for the public.

“Bringing Mercy Johnson to be a part of our company is a huge step for us towards achieving our 2030 mission of becoming the highest provider of affordable luxury housing in Nigeria, and Africa at large. Our aim is to make luxury home affordable for all, and this partnership with Mercy Johnson will help create awareness and promote our goals,” he said.





The company also praised Mercy Johnson Okojie for embodying their brand identities and values as a successful actress, mother and entrepreneur using her influence to cause positive change in society.

Pennek Nigeria was founded to meet the real estate needs of home seekers across the country, using contemporary measures to connect people and properties together. The company has properties such as, ‘The Estate’, ‘The Annex’, ‘Lekki Southern Villa 2’, and ‘Pacific Gate’ among others, situated in the best locations in Lagos state and other parts of Nigeria.

The properties are very affordable and comes with a very flexible payment plan up to 36 months starting, with an initial deposit as low as N1.999M.

Pennek Nigeria has already rolled out some exciting deals on all their social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram) and on the website www.pennek.com.

