Mercy Johnson, hubby still standing strong after 14 years of marriage

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her hubby Odianosen Okojie are truly meant to be inseparable. The couple are celebrating a double joy; their 14th wedding anniversary and her birthday.

The couple faced a significant challenge 14 years ago when a scandal almost ruined their marriage. However, they have stood the test of time and are still going strong.

The actress took to Instagram to share beautiful family photos and express her gratitude to God for their journey together. She captioned the post, “Happy Wedding Anniversary to us….@princeodiokojie 14 years with my husband, my friend and my strength….Awesome God…They said No but God said yes…… they said to ruin it but God kept fixing it all and to him be all the glory… “

Mercy Johnson’s post reflected on the challenges they faced and how God kept their marriage strong.

The couple shared stunning beachside photos with their four kids, showcasing their love and bond.

Mercy Johnson thanked God for His faithfulness and kindness, acknowledging the blessings they’ve received over the years. The actress’s posts sparked reactions on social media, with many fans and followers congratulating the couple on their anniversary, wishing them many more years of love, happiness, and bliss. Some fans found their marriage inspiring, praising God for His goodness and faithfulness in their lives. Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie exchanged marital vows on August 27, 2011, after a 4-day event that included a court wedding, engagement, and a Thanksgiving Service.