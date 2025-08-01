Leading Beauty and Skincare Brands in Nigeria

Nigeria’s beauty and skincare industry has evolved into a multi-billion-naira powerhouse, driven by innovation, cultural pride, and an increasing demand for products that cater specifically to African skin and hair. From Lagos to Abuja and beyond, a new wave of homegrown brands is reshaping the landscape, setting new standards for quality, inclusivity, and sustainability.

A Thriving Market with Local Heroes

The Nigerian beauty and skincare market is one of Africa’s most dynamic. Factors like a young population, rising disposable income, and a growing consciousness about self-care have spurred demand for both local and international products. However, local brands are increasingly gaining the edge by understanding the unique needs of Nigerian consumers — especially when it comes to hyperpigmentation, sun protection, and natural ingredients.

Here are some of the leading beauty and skin care brands making waves in Nigeria today:

BEAUTIFUL BODY NIGERIA LIMITED

Background

Beautiful Body Nigeria offers a wide range of skincare products designed to keep skin healthy, restore it to its best state, and enhance its natural beauty. We cater to every skin tone — whether caramel, ebony, light, or very fair — with formulas tailored to bring out the best in your skin.

Our mission is to make Beautiful Body an essential, everyday skincare brand found on shelves in households around the world, with a special focus on serving the black community globally.

Founded in the last quarter of 2020, Beautiful Body Nigeria has grown rapidly, earning its place among the top five leading skincare brands in Nigeria today.

Our vision is to expand our reach worldwide, beginning with the UAE and soon, Europe. Why the UAE? The country welcomes over 25 million visitors annually, with 25% choosing to settle there for work and life. Of the UAE’s population, 85% are foreigners — and about 35% of this are black people from around the world. Our mission is to meet the skincare needs of this community with a steady supply of quality products.

About the CEO ; Babatunde Oyebode

Babatunde Oyebode is a dynamic Nigerian entrepreneur and the Chief Operating Officer of Beautiful Body Nigeria, one of the country’s leading skincare brands. Founded on November 14, 2020, Beautiful Body Nigeria has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the beauty and skincare industry, offering high-quality products tailored to diverse African skin types and needs.

With a strong passion for building brands that deliver tangible value, Oyebode plays a pivotal role in steering Beautiful Body Nigeria’s growth strategy, product innovation, and market expansion. Under his leadership, the company has solidified its position as an accessible, premium skincare solution for thousands of customers across Nigeria and beyond.

A serial entrepreneur, Babatunde Oyebode is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Huzzle Inc. Nigeria Limited, a prominent PR and marketing firm with offices in Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. Renowned for his expertise in social media marketing and digital branding, he has helped numerous brands scale and thrive in competitive markets.

Beyond skincare and marketing, Oyebode’s business interests span various sectors, including agriculture, grooming, and wellness. He holds significant stakes in poultry and fish farming and oversees ventures such as Baudex Beard and Cigar, Konkaherbal, HuzzleInc Biz Agro, and Huzzle Panels.

His outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship have earned him notable recognitions, including being named among Nigeria’s “40 Under 40 CEOs” by the Young Entrepreneur International Summit in 2021 and listed as one of the “20 Outstanding African Businesses in the UAE” by CEO Africa.

Through his multiple ventures, Babatunde Oyebode continues to demonstrate his commitment to creating brands that combine quality, innovation, and sustainability — with Beautiful Body Nigeria at the forefront of this vision for a healthier, more confident society.

Keyproducts/Services

Caramel Set Glow set Lightening set

Celeb certain set m

( each set consists of Lotion , Soap/ wash , face cream , body lotion ,body scrub

Location

Lekki Phase 1 and Festac Town

SocialMedia

Instagram: @beautifulbody.ng

Website https://www.beautifulbodyng.com

HUSH’D MAKEOVERS LIMITED

Background

Hush’D Makeovers Limited, a Nigerian-based skincare, beauty, and wellness brand, was established with a visionary goal to revolutionize the beauty industry. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Abiola Ahmed-Kass, is driven by excellence and a commitment to creating world-class beauty products that resonate with quality and innovation.

Headquartered at 10 Asenuga Street, Opebi-Ikeja, and with an additional location at 55A Babatope Bejide Crescent, off Fola Osibo, Lekki 1, Hush’D also operates a state-of-the-art factory on the outskirts of Lagos. As a registered and indigenous brand, Hush’D Makeovers Limited has rapidly gained traction both locally and internationally.

The brand proudly employs over 45 full-time staff members and boasts a strong online community with more than 1.2 million subscribers on Facebook and over 280,000 followers on Instagram. Its distribution network extends beyond Africa, facilitated by a reliable partnership with DHL for seamless global delivery.

About the CEO: AbiolaAhmed-Kass

Abiola Ahmed-Kass founded Hush’D Makeovers Limited in 2015, bringing with her a wealth of experience as a certified cosmetologist and an accomplished entrepreneur with an MBA. Her expertise in leadership and management, combined with a passion for beauty and style, has positioned Hush’D as Nigeria’s leading skincare and cosmetology brand. Under her leadership, Hush’D has developed a diverse range of cutting-edge products that effectively meet the needs of its customers.

Hush’D offers an extensive lineup of over 60 skincare products tailored for men, women, and children. Each formulation is expertly crafted using the finest natural ingredients, ensuring efficacy while enhancing the skin’s natural radiance.

Drenched in Gold (DIG)

Zilla Snail Mucin

Yonmi Lactic Scrub

Aqua Glow

Collagen Boost

Rice Glow Toner

Vitamin C + Niacinamide Face Wash

Luster Glow

Retinol Serum

With a keen focus on addressing various skin concerns, Hush’D Makeovers Limited combines scientific expertise with premium natural resources to deliver some of the most effective skincare solutions in the market today.

SocialMediaFacebook: hushd.ng Instagram: @hushd.ng

Website: [www.hushdng.com](http://www.hushdng.com).

SKIN THERAPY BEAUTY AND SPA

Background

Founded by renowned beauty therapist and entrepreneur Mimi Whyte-Femi, Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa has grown into one of Nigeria’s most recognized skincare and wellness brands. With flagship locations in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, the brand offers a blend of high-quality skincare products and advanced aesthetic treatments tailored to meet the unique needs of African skin.

Driven by Mimi’s passion and expertise, Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa has expanded beyond Nigeria, with global manufacturing partnerships to ensure the consistent delivery of safe, effective skincare products. The brand offers a comprehensive product line that addresses a wide range of skin concerns— from acne and hyperpigmentation to aging, melasma, and sun damage.

Beyond its product offerings ,the spa is known for cutting-edge treatments. Clients have a ccess to:

About the CEO:Mimi Whyte-Femi

Mimi Whyte-Femi is the founder and CEO of Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa—a top-tier skincare brand with branches in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Her personal experience led to a passion-fueled mission in helping others overcome similar challenges. Today, Mimi’s brand offers a wide range of products tailored to treat acne, hyperpigmentation, aging, melasma, and sun damage. Her commitment to quality has resulted in multiple product manufacturing factories across the globe.

Keyproducts

The brand offers treatments like laser hair removal, Neo-Emsculpt—which builds muscle and melts fat—HIFU for skin lifting and contouring, stretch mark and tattoo removal, and more.

Laser hair removal; Neo-Emsculpt (for muscle toning and fat breakdown) HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound for lifting and contouring) Stretch mark and tattoo removal

Botox, dermal fillers, and fat-dissolving injectables

Location:

Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Socialmedia

Instagram: @skintherapybeautyandspa Facebook: Skin Therapy Beauty and Spa Website: www.skintherapybeauty.com

Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare

Background

Founded 12 years ago: Mummy Glee launched the brand while still in university; over time she shifted focus entirely to hair and skincare after briefly dabbling in fashion . Expanding footprint: Operating from two prime Lagos locations—Lekki and Opebi Ikeja—the brand offers both retail and in-house services .

Mummy Glee’s vision is rooted in empowering beauty and confidence: She instills in her team a vision of excellence and humility, with a mantra: treat every customer like a first-time client, push innovation, and never rest on past achievements . .

Glee Luxury Hair & Skincare has enlisted a powerhouse list of ambassadors like Regina Daniels , Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Aigbe , Chioma Adeleke, Jide Awobona – the brand’s first male ambassador, joined in April 2022; Daniella Peters – BBNaija star signed in December 2022; Esther “Modella” Abimbola – added as an ambassador in December 2022 :BBNaija Chichi – signed in October 2022 . Additional influencers include Seyi Edun, Diiadem, and others across entertainment sectors

About The CEO: Happiness Adebayo

Happiness Adebayo—affectionately known as Mummy Glee—is a standout figure in Nigeria’s beauty industry. Born in Lagos in December 1993, she holds a B.Tech in Food Science and Engineering from Ladoke Akintola University . What began as a side hustle during her university days has flourished into Glee Luxury Hair & Skincare, a pan-African premium brand celebrated for its luxurious hair extensions, wigs, and skincare solutions.

Under her leadership, Glee Luxury Hair & Skincare continues to innovate and redefine standards across Africa. With big plans for expansion, diversified products, and deeper influencer partnerships, the brand is poised to scale even greater heights. As Mummy Glee often says—it’s “amazing” to see her global clientele embrace her vision .

Services&ProductRange

Glee offers both luxurious retail items and in-salon pampering:

Hair: Premium bundles, wigs, closures—with installation and styling services offered in-house .

Skincare & Spa: Services include basic facials, acne and anti-aging treatments, body scrubs, massages, waxing, and specialty treatments like microblading .

Location; Lekki and Ikeja

SociaMedia

Facebook; Glee mama

Instagram; @gleeskincare @gleeoflife

website: www. mummyglee.com

Berbie Beauty Line Limited

Background

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Christiana Kayode, popularly known as Berbiedoll, Berbie Beauty has grown from a bold idea into one of the most influential athleisure brands out of Africa where fashion meets function and every piece tells a story.

Launched in 2017, Berbie Beauty started with a mission to create pieces that celebrate confident women .What began as a passion project has now become a lifestyle movement, redefining the athleisure space with a signature blend of luxury, culture, beauty and self-expression.

From iconic drops to viral collections, Berbie Beauty has become the go-to lifestyle uniform for women who want to slay in the gym, on the streets, and everywhere in between. Each drop speaks to power, softness, and style, all wrapped in bold designs that move with you.

In 2018, Christiana expanded Berbie Beauty’s vision by launching Berbie Athleisure — a stylish, fashion-forward line that reimagines activewear as everyday statement pieces. Spotting a gap in the market for luxury athleisure that transitions effortlessly from the gym to travel and daily life, she created a collection that speaks to bold, modern women who want to look and feel “like that girl” whether they’re running errands, catching flights, or living their best soft life.

At its core, Berbie Beauty stands for much more than aesthetics. The brand’s mission is to redefine beauty and athleisure for the modern African woman, offering pieces that inspire confidence, celebrate boldness, and reflect the vibrant African spirit. Christiana’s vision for Berbie Beauty is global: to grow from a proudly Nigerian brand into an internationally recognized lifestyle label that champions African creativity, luxury, and community — proving that African brands can lead trends and

redefine standards worldwide.

About the CEO: Christiana Kayode

Born in Lagos and proudly hailing from Ondo West Local Government Area in Ondo State, Christiana Kayode has become a trailblazer for a new generation of African entrepreneurs. Known widely by her brand moniker Berbiedoll, she has turned her passion for beauty and self-expression into a thriving business and a movement that empowers women to embrace who they are — boldly and unapologetically.

Through resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Berbiedoll continues to expand Berbie Beauty’s influence, proving that African brands can set global standards in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle.

Key Products and Services

Berbie Beauty’s signature is its exclusive athleisurewear collections, each “Drop” featuring custom-designed pieces that balance fashion with functionality. Core offerings include:

Sleek crop tops and matching skirt sets Jumpsuits and tennis sets

Lounge and travel fits

Stylish co-ords with built-in performance features

Each collection is released in limited quantities, with vibrant color palettes and storytelling at its heart — ensuring every piece feels unique and collectible.

Beyond clothing, Berbie Beauty offers a complete lifestyle experience, curating visual aesthetics, travel campaigns, and community-building initiatives that bring the brand’s story to life. Every drop is an event, inviting women to step into a lifestyle that celebrates confidence, luxury, and sisterhood.

Socialmedia

Instagram: @berbiebeauty_ Facebook: BerbieBeauty Website: www.berbiebeauty.com

ZaronCosmetics

Founded in 2011, Zaron has become a household name across Africa. The brand was created to meet the beauty needs of women of color and is known for its wide range of makeup and skincare products formulated for African skin tones and weather conditions. Zaron’s products are affordable, accessible, and proudly made in Nigeria, making it a leader in the mid-range market.

House of Tara

A pioneer in Nigeria’s beauty industry, House of Tara was founded by Tara Fela-Durotoye in 1998. Known for its iconic makeup line, beauty academies, and vibrant network of beauty reps, House of Tara has helped shape Nigeria’s modern beauty culture. The brand’s focus on empowering women through entrepreneurship remains a cornerstone of its identity.

Nuban Beauty

This fast-rising brand is celebrated for its high-quality makeup brushes, pro blending sponges, foundations, and eyeshadow palettes. Nuban Beauty has carved a niche among professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts who crave reliable, skin-friendly products.

Organic Life Plus

As Nigerians increasingly embrace natural skincare, Organic Life Plus stands out. The brand offers handcrafted, organic skincare products made from locally sourced ingredients like shea butter, black soap, and essential oils. Its ethos revolves around sustainability, wellness, and safe skincare for melanin-rich skin.

Arami Essentials

Founded in 2016, Arami Essentials is beloved for its minimalist approach to beauty. Its bestselling Glow Oil and Onyx Polish have cult followings. The brand’s clean, chic packaging and dedication to simple, effective formulations have earned it a loyal customer base both in Nigeria and abroad.

BM|Pro

BM|Pro (Banke Meshida Lawal Professional) is a premium makeup brand launched by celebrity makeup artist Banke Meshida Lawal. Known for bold lip colors, flawless foundations, and pro-grade makeup tools, BM|Pro has long been a favorite among celebrities, brides, and high-profile events.

Ajali Handmade Naturals

Ajali is an award-winning natural skincare and aromatherapy brand that handcrafts its products from raw, indigenous ingredients. From whipped shea butter to body scrubs, Ajali promotes ethical beauty while celebrating African botanicals.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market is vibrant, local beauty brands still face hurdles such as counterfeit products, limited access to raw materials, and regulatory bottlenecks. Yet, many brands are overcoming these challenges through direct-to-consumer sales, strong social media presence, and collaborations with influencers who amplify their reach.

A Future as Bright as the Glow

Nigeria’s beauty and skincare brands are more than just businesses — they are cultural ambassadors redefining beauty standards for African skin. As the industry continues to expand, there’s no doubt these brands will keep pushing boundaries, innovating, and putting Nigerian beauty on the global map.