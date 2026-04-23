Troops bust illegal arms factory in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing hub in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State and arrested two suspects.

The operation, carried out at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Gwandanu village, dealt a major blow to the proliferation of illicit weapons and criminal activities in the area.

A statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, on Thursday, said the suspects were caught in the process of fabricating sophisticated firearms.

According to the statement, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles and one G3 rifle during the raid.

Other items recovered include two generating sets, a welding machine, a drilling machine, a hand filer and a comprehensive technical toolbox allegedly used for the production of illegal arms.

In a related operation, troops deployed at Gidan Waya in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State responded to an armed attack on members of the Forest Guards and Vigilante Group of Nigeria.

The troops, in collaboration with the Forest Guards, pursued the attackers toward the Jaginde Forest axis.

The statement said that upon sighting the approaching troops around Ungwar Maruwa, the suspected criminals abandoned their motorcycle and fled into the bush.

Troops, however, intercepted and arrested one of the fleeing suspects.

The statement reads that a search of the criminals’ hideout led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-49 rifle, a motorcycle and a sleeping mat.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody and undergoing investigation to determine the extent of their distribution network and possible links to wider criminal syndicates.

The military said troops have intensified mop-up operations across the affected areas to recover any remaining locally fabricated weapons and apprehend other fleeing suspects.

Operation Enduring Peace said the operations underscore the commitment of troops to restoring peace and stability in the Joint Operations Area by aggressively targeting the sources of communal violence and other criminal activities.

The task force urged members of the public to continue providing timely information to security agencies to help maintain safety and security in the area.