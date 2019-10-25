Let’s see music as a spiritual exercise – Erelu Dosumu Abiola

By Chris Onuoha

Her Royal Highness, Erelu Dr. Abiola Dosunmu is a prominent Lagos Regent. She is the fourth Erelu Kuti of Lagos. Beyond her royal deportment and unassuming nature, she had remained a vibrant socialite and an astute businesswoman.

Although HRH Erelu (Dr.) Chevalier Abiola Dosunmu needs no introduction, especially in Nigeria’s social circles, but little could you tell about her love for a peculiar choice of music than watching her headline the famous Music Society of Nigeria MUSON’s live audience programme called “My Kind Of Music” as part of MUSON festival of art package.

Erelu Dosumu who is a special guest alongside other music aficionados; Dupe Ajayi, Akinmolu Opeodu and Babatunde Ajijedidun thrilled the audience at the evening show with their kind of selected choice of music anchored by the MUSON festival chairman, Kitoyi Ibare-Akinsan.

Obviously, one would have expected her youthful and trendy look to reflect a choice of contemporary genre, but in her high-spirited demeanor, she went for what she call ‘voice music’ as a favourite.

“Voices are okay for me especially when you want to sleep or relax,” says Erelu Dosunmu. “I love listening to voices and I also love to hear the beats but more of the lyrics. You know, a song is not complete without rhythm. While I still do appreciate other components of music, voices to me, be it in opera, classical jazz, and symphony, even in other genres are what I love most. It touches my soul, very spiritual especially when the lyrics are meaningful, and it makes me feel alive. It is wonderful listening to voices in music which to me is a kind of spiritual exercise,” Erelu Dosunmu noted.

This however, was a reflection of her selection during the show. Most of her choice tunes were symphonic orchestra and opera music with a little bit of contemporary beats. Her selections include, “Amore” by Dean Martin, which was demonstrated on stage by the MUSON dancers, Barbra Streisand song and many others. She also went for Harry Belafonte’s song, a reflection of her love for Caribbean music. Towards the end of the show, she mentioned that it was difficult for her compiling her choices songs, saying ‘there are songs you must not deny playing.’ She honourably signed off her selection with King Sunny Ade’s music that was dedicated to her titled “Erelu Dosumu Abiola”. The song abruptly stirs up the audience. Some of her associates later joined her on the stage for a gig.

Meanwhile, Dupe Ajayi also surprised some the members of the audience who knew her with her choice of jazz. Although she is a fan of classical music but her shift to jazz really played at the event.

Talking about the influence jazz music has on her, she stated; “It is the love for instruments, because smooth jazz is about the instruments. I started with classical music. I am not too keen about vocals. It takes away from the instruments. This is the reason I was able to cross to jazz. I am a musical person and if you are such, it is easy to cross over to any genre. Secondly, it is exposure. I have travelled to some country of the world and the social exposure I got from that is the reason for the crossover.”

Dupe said that she has followed most of her favourite jazz musicians to club they play during some of her trips abroad. Some of her selections include songs from Bob James, Al Jareau, Keiko Matsui and lastly, Peter White’s “Swept away” as her final note.

The men among the women, Akinmolu Opeodu and Tunde Ajijedidun also made fantastic choices but with men, the choices varied. For Akinnmolu Opeodu, one choice of his that was commended by the MUSON Vice Chairman, Louis Mbanefo was Fela’s song; “Water no get enemy.” He mentioned that it was well chosen showing solidarity with the ongoing “Felabration” anniversary in memory of Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Mbanefo also congratulated Ajijedidun on his varied choices that shows the spirit of classical music lives in them.

