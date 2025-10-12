MUSON Music Festival ’25: Rex Lawson’s spirit comes alive in musical ‘Sawa Lele’

…as 2025 festival of sounds kicks off in Lagos

By Chris Onuoha

Lovers of good music are in for a treat as the 29th edition of the Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Festival of Sounds begins with an exciting line-up of shows and fresh artistic direction.

Traditionally known for its classical and operatic offerings, MUSON is widening its creative horizon this year with a new theatrical musical titled “Sawa Lele” — a vibrant stage performance inspired by the life and songs of highlife legend Cardinal Rex Lawson.

Announcing the programme at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of MUSON’s Board of Trustees, Sir Louis Mbanefo (SAN), said this year’s festival, themed “In the Flow”, marks a return to the society’s rhythm of innovation after previous editions themed Resurgence, Resilience and Revival.

He noted that over four decades, the MUSON project has continued to thrive beyond the dreams of its founding fathers and mothers — including Akintola Williams, Chief Ayo Rosiji, Mrs Francesca Emmanuel and Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi — all of blessed memory.

According to him, the centre has sustained its mission through annual music festivals and training programmes that nurture Nigeria’s next generation of musical talents.

The two-week fiesta, which opens today, Sunday, October 12, and runs until October 26, will feature MUSON’s signature performances alongside the much-anticipated premiere of “Sawa Lele” on October 18.

Project lead Ayo Bankole described “Sawa Lele” as a fresh creation inspired by Rex Lawson’s timeless catalogue. “It’s an entirely original storyline developed by my students, who have creatively woven Lawson’s classics into a modern theatrical form, with full authorisation from Premier Records,” he said.

He promised a show that would ignite musical passion in young audiences and reconnect older generations with the golden era of Nigerian highlife.

Chairperson of the MUSON Festival Planning Committee, Mrs Sade Doherty, unveiled a rich programme featuring a Musical Brunch on October 12, MUSON Day Concert on October 14, Jazz Party on October 17, and the Chevron Musical Drama on October 18 — the night dedicated to Cardinal Rex Lawson’s memory.

Other events include operatic performances on October 19 and 25, a Symposium on Music and Technology tagged “Collabo” on October 21, and the Young Talents Concert on October 23. The Gala Concert on October 26 will close the festival.

Doherty added that the festival brochure includes a special musical sheet of the Nigerian National Anthem to celebrate the nation’s 65th Independence anniversary. “We deliberately included the anthem to highlight music as a unifying force,” she said.

She also announced that this year’s MUSON Day Concert would feature calypso performances in honour of the late Director of Music, Maria Akpata, a Jamaican who made significant contributions to MUSON’s Diploma School of Music. A song titled “Akpata” by Kehinde Oretinmehin will be performed in her memory.

Jazz saxophonist Imoleayo Balogun described the MUSON Jazz Night as “one of the longest-standing traditions of the festival,” featuring celebrated performers Isaac Olatunde and OB Nelson. “For over 20 years, we’ve never missed a jazz night. This year will blend fusion, swing and traditional jazz into one exciting evening,” he said.

The closing Gala Concert will feature the MUSON Choir under the direction of Emeka Nwokedi and the MUSON Symphony Orchestra conducted by visiting German maestro Walter-Michael Vollhardt, performing Carl Orff’s timeless masterpiece “Carmina Burana.”

However, the much-loved programme “My Kind of Music” will be missing again this year. Sir Mbanefo explained that it was paused to make room for new concepts. “We felt it was time to try something different. ‘Sawa Lele’ offers a new experience that complements our existing programmes,” he said.

Doherty echoed his sentiment, adding that “Sawa Lele” represents MUSON’s creative innovation and will “mesmerise the audience with the spirit and sound of a true Nigerian legend.”