CEMSA marks 9th anniversary

Crusaders Evangelical Ministry, CEMSA, a.k.a Sycamore Assembly, Lagos, on September 29, 2019 marked its 9th anniversary celebration tagged: ‘’Uncommon Blessing,’’

Exuding joy and thanksgiving to God during the celebration at the church headquarter, the General Overseer, Apostle Victor Okafor says that the church which started 9 years ago in one of his room with 5 members including himself, wife and 3 children has grown tremendously with awesome testimonies, noting that the Ministry planned to open two new branches in Abuja and USA before the year-end.

CEMSA, as it’s popularly referred to be a wondrous architectural edifice, where people of all hues troop to seek spiritual rejuvenation and cure from the pastor enamoured with human goodwill and charity.

As a man of the people, the entrance to the church is ever streaming with hopeful callers mostly in dire straits.

The church located at 9, Banire Street, Obawole Estate, Iju, Lagos is like mecca or Jerusalem where people are looking for face of God through this simple good man. However, this explained why Apostle Okafor Victor is popular – a seer, clairvoyant, a fashion, a trend, a sensation, a movement…

Even with his good breeding, polished by royal elan and best western education, he doesn’t carry himself like a peacock.

Apostle Okafor has followers all over Nigeria and beyond because he’s a good seer and clairvoyant who see beyond the realms of the present. His appointment as the president, Africa region of Coalition of Prison Evangelists (C.O.P.E) attests to this fact. So, in essence, he is a fan of humanity; not because of money or power. Anywhere he goes, he steals the people’s heart but not their Commonwealth. He is a prophet of kindness, not principality of scam.

Apostle Okafor reminds one of the cerebral treatises of Somalian postcolonial intellectual – Nuruddin Farrah(A Naked Needle 1976) which counterbalances clear conscience against the unblinking crudity of moral burden. With Apostle Okafor, spiritual cure is POSSIBLE.

Mama Sule, Actor Kelvin, Mrs Usiagwu, Kehinde Ogbeta, Sani Olalekan, Olatubosun family, Col. Sylvester Rtd, Kinsman, Mrs Sandra Bassey, a Police management executive, and the list is endless, are beneficiaries of his spiritual prodigy.

