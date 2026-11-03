IGP Olatunji Disu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

For Mrs Usman, the day started like any other school day. Her husband went to pick up their two children from Oakland Kids Nursery and Primary School, Oda Road, Akure, not knowing that their little daughter would come home with a story that would change their family forever.

It was at home that evening that the truth began to unfold.

Their 3-year-old daughter, a KG II pupil, quietly told her elder brother, who is in Nursery II, that a boy in her class had touched her.

How father heard

Her father overheard the conversation. Worried, he called the little girl and asked her to explain. She mentioned the name of her classmate and said he touched her private part.

Her father immediately called her mother.

At first, Mrs. Usman thought it might be a child’s misunderstanding. But when she got home after 7pm, she checked her daughter’s pants and saw blood stains.

And when the child urinated, she cried out in pain.

Asked again who touched her, she repeated the same name.

Asked why she did not tell her teachers, the little girl said she was afraid she would be beaten.

Nightmare, search for healthcare

That night, the family rushed to a nearby pharmacy. The pharmacists said they could not handle such a case and advised them to see a paediatrician.

The next day, October 28, Mrs. Usman took her daughter to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Akure. After examination, doctors confirmed the child had been defiled.

With the medical report in hand, she went straight to the school to report.

‘CCTV not working’

According to her, the proprietor expressed shock. But when she asked to see the CCTV footage of the classroom, she was told the camera was not working.

She also asked that the parents of the boy be informed. She said the school did not do so until the following day, after she raised her voice.

The boy’s mother, on hearing the news, was said to have queried the school for not informing her earlier.

Mother’s cry

Mrs. Usman said she only asked for one thing: that her daughter should not remain in the same class as the boy.

Instead, she said the proprietor suggested moving her daughter to Nursery I, where she would repeat the class if she could not cope.

“Why should my daughter, the victim, be the one to be moved?” she asked.

The situation worsened when the boy’s father allegedly called her, accusing her of making a false allegation and threatening her, saying, don’t bite more than what you can chew.”

Mrs. Usman said the proprietor later admitted the school gave the man her phone number so they could talk as parents.

Police

Feeling threatened, she went to the police station. She was directed to the Gender Based Violence agency in the state.

She later petitioned the State Commissioner of Police.

But instead of support, she said the proprietor gave her an option: withdraw the case or have both her children expelled.

She refused to withdraw.

Children expelled

Since then, she said her children have been denied entry into the school, even though she had fully paid the school fee for her son and part of her daughter’s fee.

In total, she said she had paid N264,900, excluding money paid for uniform which was yet to be given to them.

Mrs. Usman says she is not fighting for money. She is fighting for her daughter.

“I only want justice for my daughter,” she said. “The boy must be made to understand that what he did was wrong.”

School mum

When contacted, the headmistress of the school declined to comment, saying only the proprietor could speak on the matter. Efforts to reach the proprietor were unsuccessful.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Jimoh Abayomi, confirmed the petition and said investigation had commenced.

For now, a 3-year-old girl is out of school. Her mother is left asking one question: who protects the child who speaks up?

Vanguard News