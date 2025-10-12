NGO marks first anniversary with outreach, empowerment initiatives

By Elizabeth Osayande

To celebrate its first anniversary, Ministers Alliance International Fellowship of Churches, MAINFEC, a non-profit organisation, hosted a thanksgiving service and an outreach event in Lagos, themed: Kingdom Strategies: Preparing for the Future.

The event empowered both members and non-members through the gospel of Christ, the distribution of food and educational opportunities.

Giving an overview of MAINFEC’s achievements over the past year, the African/National Prelate of MAINFEC, Archbishop Joseph Abraham, said:

“Our vision is to empower hope and transform lives by bringing ministers of God together. We aim to create a compassionate continent where marginalised ministers, widows, the vulnerable, and the lost, can find dignity, restoration, and salvation through love, gospel outreach, and holistic empowerment across Nigeria and Africa.”

The organisation, whose mission includes extending love, care, spiritual guidance, and practical support to ministers, widows, widowers, the less privileged, the vulnerable, and prisoners, has over the past year, conducted several initiatives such as distribution of food to members across Nigeria, hosting the *FIREPLACE Conference with International Chief Apostle, Dr Chris Bell from the USA, who ministered, ordained, and licensed ministers in Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, and Delta states. They also distributed Bibles to all the states where MAINFEC/LWCFMAI operates, as well as to individuals.

With presence in Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Ogun, Delta, and Cross River states, Archbishop Abraham shared MAINFEC’s future expectations.

“In the coming years, we aim to form partnerships with other NGOs for support, empower our members, provide scholarships for talented children from low-income families, and establish a Theological and Ecumenical university to offer diplomas to doctoral degrees. Additionally, we plan to continue the ordination and licensing of ministers into various ministerial offices, and we are working with an American university to establish an online university in Nigeria that will serve the needs of African countries.”

Abraham also spoke on the role of the Church, noting that the government has yet to grant the Church its rightful place, hindering its potential to positively impact the nation.

The African National Women Coordinator and Welfare Director, Apostle (Mrs) Jessica Abraham, who was visibly elated thanked Chief Apostle, Dr Chris Bell and Pastor Myra Montgomery Bell, the International Women and Welfare Director for their unwavering support.

“For about a year now, God, with the help of Dr Chris Bell and his wife, has been reaching out to people in Nigeria—especially the vulnerable, widows, and orphans. There is also a plan to sponsor intelligent but indigent children,” she said, adding that the organisation aims to reduce poverty among its members by offering soft loans to help them start or grow their businesses.

“Ministers Alliance has come to stay by God’s grace under the leadership of Archbishop Abraham. “We not only provide food, but we also share the word of God that sustains. We have distributed Bibles and have conducted outreach to hospitals and prisons to share the gospel. We are looking forward to having more partners from Nigeria and the diaspora who can contribute resources to support our mission,” she said.

Sharing her experience with the organisation, Dorothy Hanny Adams, a member of Ministers Alliance International Fellowship and the Director of Missions and Evangelism said: “I have been a part of this initiative since its inception because I believe in Archbishop Abraham. He has always had a passion for helping others.”