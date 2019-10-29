Abia Assembly concludes capacity building workshop

Following their determination to continue to serve the people through quality legislation, representation and oversight, Members of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly recently concluded their capacity building workshop in Umuahia the Abia State capital.

The 2-day workshop which held between Tuesday, 22nd and Wednesday, 23rd of October, 2019, at Evergreen Hotels, Umuahia, was organized by Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), a UKaid Funded organization that works at bringing people together for effective governance.

Part of its aims is to bring people together to share and learn with the aim of eliminating poor governance experienced in most regions of Nigeria using evidenced learning techniques and devising ways on how Legislators can significantly contribute to genuine development in their various constituencies.

The workshop which was part of the vision of the Speaker, Rt Hon Engr Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, to have Legislators and staff of the Abia State House of Assembly build their capacity through such workshops helped the Lawmakers to further develop workable and efficient legislative solutions to some of the challenges of governance in the state.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu, expressed appreciation to UKaid for bringing the programme to Abia State and pledged that the 7th Abia State House of Assembly would fully key into the programme and sustain it through the coming years for effective and efficient service delivery.

