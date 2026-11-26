Manchester United’s Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 5 football match between Sporting CP and Manchester United at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on November 25, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino insisted his team would find a way to win games after a tricky start to life at the helm of the Red Devils.

United were held to a chaotic 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, after a 4-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool in his first match on Sunday.

Man United, 19th in the Premier League, were upset with several refereeing decisions across both matches, but Pochettino said his team had to take responsibility for their situation.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Pochettino, when asked about the various decisions that had gone against his team in his first week in charge.

“We are here to take responsibility… we are going for sure to improve and to put that team in the place that, because of their history, we deserve to be.

“Nothing is easy but we have the energy and I think we have the capacity, and most importantly the players and the power and the energy from our fans that is massive and I think united, all together, I think we will find a way to perform and win games.”

United had two goals controversially ruled out against Sporting, but might have won the game were it not for a mistake from goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The Belgian dropped the ball for Colombian striker Luis Suarez to score his second goal of the night, cancelling out Bruno Fernandes’s double against his old side.

Lammens also saved a Suarez penalty and then gave away a second penalty, this time scored by the striker.

“This type of thing happens, that is football,” said Pochettino.

“Football is about making mistakes — I’m going to support always my player if something happens.”

The Argentine said Man United’s defenders might have done better to help protect Lammens before he spilled the ball.

“When you are a ‘keeper, it’s not easy, that ball. And always you need help from your teammates,” added Pochettino.

“But of course, we need to accept, we accept the challenge and we are here to try to improve in all the small details that for sure we will improve.”