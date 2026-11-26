The US has outlined 63 professional categories whose qualified practitioners can apply for a temporary work visa allowing them to take up employment in the country for up to three years.

The arrangement, known as the Trade National (TN) visa, is available exclusively to citizens of Canada and Mexico under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The TN visa allows eligible professionals from the two neighbouring countries to work for US employers in specified occupations, provided they meet the educational, professional and employment requirements attached to their chosen fields.

According to the US Department of State, applicants must be citizens of either Canada or Mexico, have a profession recognised under the USMCA list, secure a prearranged job with a US employer and possess the qualifications required for the position.

The list covers several professional sectors, including healthcare, engineering, science, education, accounting and other specialised occupations.

Some of the professions recognised under the arrangement include accountants, architects, engineers, lawyers, pharmacists, registered nurses, dentists, veterinarians, economists, mathematicians, scientists, university lecturers and computer systems analysts.

Other eligible occupations include agriculturalists, biologists, chemists, geologists, meteorologists, psychologists, social workers, urban planners and technical publications writers.

However, appearing on the list does not automatically guarantee approval, as applicants must demonstrate that they satisfy the specific educational or professional requirements for their occupations.

Most of the listed professions require a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent, although some categories permit alternative qualifications or professional credentials.

The US government also requires applicants to provide details of their proposed employment, including their job responsibilities, expected duration of stay, qualifications and remuneration arrangements.

Under Section 214.6 of Title 8 of the US Code of Federal Regulations, successful TN applicants can be admitted into the country for a period not exceeding three years.

The classification can also be extended, subject to the applicant continuing to meet the relevant requirements.

The application process differs slightly between the two eligible nationalities. Canadian citizens can generally apply for TN status at a US port of entry or designated pre-clearance facility without first obtaining a TN visa from a US embassy.

Mexican citizens, however, must obtain a TN nonimmigrant visa from a US embassy or consulate before seeking admission into the country.

The arrangement was originally introduced under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which came into force in 1994. It was retained when the USMCA replaced NAFTA on July 1, 2020.

Despite the professional opportunities it provides, the TN classification is not open to citizens of other countries.

This means that Nigerians and other foreign nationals cannot qualify for the arrangement solely because they possess the required professional qualifications or have secured employment in one of the listed occupations.

The US Department of State specifically states that permanent residents of Canada and Mexico are also ineligible, as applicants must hold citizenship of either country.

The TN arrangement therefore remains a specialised employment route designed to facilitate professional mobility among the three North American trade partners.

Vanguard News