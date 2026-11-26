By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State District Coroner, Mrs Temitope Oladele, has ordered the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba, Lagos, to release the remains of late journalist, Pelumi Onifade, to his parents within 14 days for burial.

The order was issued during the ongoing inquest into the death of the Gboah TV reporter, who was reportedly shot during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 and subsequently died in police custody.

Oladele granted the application by the family’s counsel, Alimi Adamu, who also represents Media Rights Agenda, MRA, following six years of retention of the deceased’s remains at the hospital.

The coroner directed that the remains, identified by tag number 1385, be released to the family within 14 days of the hospital receiving the order.

The inquest also issued fresh witness summons to persons considered crucial to establishing the circumstances surrounding Onifade’s shooting, arrest and death.

The proceedings followed a July 19, 2024 judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos, which directed the Lagos State Attorney-General to investigate Onifade’s death, conduct a coroner’s inquest and identify and prosecute those responsible.

At the latest sitting, Adamu told the court that efforts to secure the attendance of a witness reportedly present when Onifade was killed had been unsuccessful.

He said the witness could provide important evidence about the journalist’s arrest and subsequent disappearance but was apprehensive about appearing in court.

Adamu urged the coroner to allow the witness to testify electronically, with measures to protect his identity. The court approved the application for the summons to be served through WhatsApp.

Another witness, Jimmy Michael, reportedly with Onifade at the time of the shooting, was also summoned.

Counsel to the Lagos State Attorney-General, Adebola Araba, told the court that Michael had explained that his Christmas business engagements prevented him from attending, but he had not refused to participate in the inquest.

The court equally identified Gboah TV Director, Michael Oluwajoba Bamiro, as a relevant witness, approving his appearance at the next sitting.

Onifade’s mother, Bose, also adopted her witness statement on oath, filed on November 11, 2026, which the court admitted in evidence.

Adamu urged the coroner to record that the remains had been kept in state custody for forensic and judicial purposes to facilitate administrative arrangements, including issues relating to storage fees.

The inquest was adjourned until December 15, 2026, for further proceedings.