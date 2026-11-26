Photo credit: IG/ Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has apologised following a viral video showing a man appearing to decline her handshake at an event, explaining that she was unaware he was a traditional ruler.

The actress addressed the controversy in a statement posted on her Instagram page, saying she had approached the table after being informed that some people seated there had sent greetings to her.

Ojo said she recognised HRM Oloto, whom she described as her brother, and assumed the other people at the table were his friends.

“I was sitting pretty when someone came to tell me they sent their greetings from that table. When I looked in that direction and saw HRM Oloto, I said, ‘Ah, okay, that’s my brother, let me go greet him,’” she said.

“Honestly, I am very sorry if I caused any offence. I meant no disrespect to his throne and culture. Henceforth, I will be very mindful,” she stated.

Ojo also acknowledged that she was accustomed to greeting people with handshakes and hugs, noting that she had been making efforts to change the habit.

“We learn every day. I meant no disrespect. It’s all love from this side,” she added.