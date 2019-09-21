Zamfara Poly shutdown as a result of students revolt

Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda, Zamfara state has been Shutdown for two weeks following students unrest.

The management of Federal polytechnic Kaura Namode has therefore directed students of the institution to immediately vacate the premises of the polytechnic

Vanguard reporter, who witnessed the demonstration reports that the students blocked all access of entry and exit of polytechnic carrying placards demanding for security, electricity and water supply

Our reporter said, he was forced to trek for over two kilometers to exit after covering the protest.

When contacted, registrar of the polytechnic Alh. Salisu Abubakar Chiroma said on the 19th of September, 2019 unknown hoodlums attacked some students and injured four of them who were rushed to the school clinic during which two were discharged the same day.

Alh. Chiroma said a delegation of the school management arrived at the clinic where students converged chanting various slogans who were addressed and dismissed from the clinic

Subsequently, the students again organized demonstration and shutdown the polytechnic for the same issue even though the management swung into action to restore normalcy by immediately reporting the case to security agencies in the area.

However, the registrar also attributed the issue of electricity to the failure from the side of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) who kept the town in total blackout for weeks while management of the institution uses its Generator plant to supply the electricity for some hours in a day,

He also disputed the issue of water supply saying the polytechnic have four motorized boreholes supply water all the times.

The registrar who lamented on the students’ protests urged them to calm down as measures were being put in place to tackle the challenges.

He also applauded the effort of the leadership of the Students Union Government (SUG) who assisted immensely in controlling the students as well as security agents for their prompt response.

According to the notice placed on the notice boards of the school by the management, academic activities will be resumed on the 7th of October, 2019 and the students were required to submit letter of undertaking from their parents/guardians, addressed to the polytechnic registrar through their respective head of departments not to partake in an unlawful demonstration.