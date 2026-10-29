Facebook partners Funke Akindele to promote Nigerian storytelling

By Juliet Umeh

Social media platform Facebook has partnered with Nollywood filmmaker and actor Funke Akindele to promote Nigerian storytelling at the London and Lagos premieres of her new film, The Four.

The partnership will support the film’s world premiere in London and its homecoming premiere in Lagos, bringing creators, celebrities and audiences together.

Meta’s Head of Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, Oluwasola Obagbemi, said the collaboration would highlight how Facebook helps creators connect with fans and build communities around shared interests.

“Facebook has always been about connecting people, and our partnership with Funke Akindele brings that to life through film,” Obagbemi said.

He said creators on Facebook could reach global audiences, build relationships with fans and earn money from original content.

“Through our partnership around The Four premieres in London and Lagos, we’re celebrating the creators shaping culture, and helping more creators who share original and engaging content on Facebook to succeed,” he said.

Akindele said she was pleased to partner with Facebook to take Nigerian stories to wider audiences.

“African cinema has always had beautiful stories for the world to enjoy, and it’s exciting to have Facebook as a partner in bringing these stories to even more audiences globally,” she said.

The partnership will also spotlight Nigerian creators in the country and in the diaspora. A creator-hosted space at the premieres will capture social content on how creators use Facebook to reach younger audiences and share Nigerian stories and culture beyond the country’s borders.

Akindele announced the partnership on her Facebook page.

The company said audiences could follow the Meta Africa, officialfunkeAkindele, Funke Akindele and Fanntv Facebook pages for behind-the-scenes content from the premieres.

The collaboration, it said, celebrates Nollywood’s global reach and the creators and communities helping Nigerian stories travel.