Breaking: Court sacks Uzodinma as APC senatorial candidate for Imo West

Governor Hope Uzodimma

…orders INEC to recognise ex-Gov Okorocha

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday nullified the emergence of Governor Hope Uzodinma as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo West Senatorial election slated for January 16, 2027.

The court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, held that evidence before it established that Governor Uzodinma was not the valid winner of the primary election the APC conducted in the senatorial zone on May 18, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the court, it was a former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, who garnered the highest number of votes cast at the primary election and therefore ought to have been nominated by the party.

Consequently, Justice Egwuatu ordered INEC to forthwith recognise Senator Okorocha and publish his name as the authentic candidate of the APC for the senatorial poll.

It further issued an order barring Governor Uzodinma from presenting himself as the candidate of the APC for the election.