2027: Abia CP warns politicians against violence, intimidation

…Orders parties to notify police before rallies

. We ‘re for nobody, we ‘re for everybody – REC, urges candidates to accept results or seek redress in court

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Afolabi, has warned political parties and their supporters against violence, intimidation, inflammatory statements and destruction of property ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared its neutrality in the 2027 Abia governorship election, assuring all candidates that it will provide a level playing field for every contestant.

CP Afolabi, who spoke at the signing of a peace accord involving the NEC, security agencies and political parties in Umuahia, urged parties to notify the police in writing before holding rallies, processions and other political activities to enable adequate security arrangements.

The meeting, held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Umuahia, was attended by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Abia, Prof. Sylvia Agu, heads of sister security agencies and representatives of registered political parties and campaign teams.

The Police boss reaffirmed the command’s commitment to providing professional, impartial and adequate security for all candidates, parties and their supporters, irrespective of political affiliation.

He disclosed that the command had strengthened its security architecture through intelligence gathering and analysis, crime mapping, the revamp of its Cybercrime Unit and improved operational response mechanisms.

Afolabi also acknowledged Governor Alex Otti’s directive on adequate security for political campaigns and related activities.

He pledged continued collaboration with INEC, other security agencies and political stakeholders to protect lives and property and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

The peace accord, which followed a review of relevant electoral laws by the command’s legal officer, was subsequently read to the stakeholders before representatives of political parties signed individually, pledging to pursue their political ambitions peacefully.

Speaking at the event, the REC, Prof. Agu, said the commission was committed to serving all candidates equally, irrespective of their political parties, while urging them to maintain peace before, during and after the election.

“We are not working for any particular party; we are working for all of you here. We are going to deliver on our mandate, but we are asking you to conduct yourselves properly,” she said.

The REC urged candidates to accept the outcome of a free, fair and credible election, advising those dissatisfied with the results to seek redress through the judiciary rather than resort to violence or discredit the electoral process.

She stressed that electoral contests inevitably produce winners and losers, urging candidates to demonstrate sportsmanship regardless of the outcome.

“In any contest, there must be a winner and a loser. If you win, we thank God and rejoice with you. If you lose, you can try again next time,” Agu said.

She added that the peace accord was designed to prevent violence and conflict by committing all signatories to peaceful conduct throughout the electoral process.

The signing brought together governorship candidates, INEC officials, police representatives and other security agencies as stakeholders sought a peaceful atmosphere for the 2027 polls.