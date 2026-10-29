Alleged assault: Ivan Toney to stand trial in June 2028

England striker Ivan Toney will face trial over an alleged assault at a nightclub in June 2028, it was announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli, is accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva at a club in the Soho area of central London last December.

Toney appeared at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Thursday and formally entered a not guilty plea to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

During the five-minute hearing, a provisional trial date was set for the same court on June 12, 2028 by Judge Christopher Hehir, who told Toney he was “sorry” about the delay.

“That’s a long way in advance and I’m sorry about that,” said Hehir. “As you may know, the crown courts are operating under a great deal of pressure. We have got a massive backlog of work for various reasons.”

Toney was released on unconditional bail after the brief hearing.

An earlier hearing was told the alleged assault happened at the 100 Wardour Street club during a confrontation between the defendant and Da Silva.

It was heard the two men “squared up to each other”, before Toney allegedly “lunged forward and headbutted the complainant, followed by a few punches”.

The former Brentford player has played for England 10 times, scoring one goal. He was a member of the 2026 World Cup squad but is not in the latest Nations League squad.

AFP