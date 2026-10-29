EPL: Man City braced for another tough test in Brighton repeat

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (R) scores the team’s third goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 17, 2026. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has warned his side to expect no let-up from Brighton this weekend when the teams meet again just days after a dramatic cup tie.

League Cup-holders City edged the Seagulls on penalties to reach the quarter-finals on Wednesday after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

After making 16 changes between them, both Maresca and Brighton counterpart Fabian Hurzeler are set to revert to their full-strength sides when the teams meet in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday.

Table-toppers City are level on points with champions Arsenal, while third-placed Brighton are just five points behind the leading duo.

“They (Brighton) are in a brilliant moment,” said Maresca. “They are winning games, they are scoring goals. They are scoring many goals every game –- three, four, five, goals a game.

“I’ve watched all their Premier League games since we started, and since the first day –- against Arsenal, (Crystal) Palace, Liverpool, they always go front foot, man to man.

“We knew that this was a tough game and they’re going to be exactly the same on Saturday,” added Maresca.

Brighton went in front after 30 minutes when Malick Yalcouye steered Georginio Rutter’s shot past Geronimo Rulli from five yards.

Mateo Kovacic hauled City level 20 minutes later with a fine finish that curled into the far corner from 25 yards.

Rutter restored Brighton’s lead two minutes after half-time, slotting home from Jaouen Hadjam’s cut-back.

Vitor Reis deflected in Rayan Cherki’s 72nd-minute free-kick to equalise for City.

Kovacic’s penalty was saved by Jason Steele in the shoot-out, but Rulli denied Brighton’s Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk to send City into the last eight.

City’s season continues under the shadow of being found guilty last month on over 100 charges of breaking Premier League financial rules.

The club have appealed and deny any wrongdoing, but face a severe sanction unless they overturn the verdict.

No punishment has yet been announced, however, and Maresca — who has repeatedly stated his complete trust in City’s hierarchy — remains focused on on-field issues, with his side drawn at home to third-tier Bradford in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“It’s a different competition but the ambition has to be the same,” said Maresca, who succeeded Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard stepped down at the end of last season following a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad.

“This is a new project with new players, a new manager. It started three months ago.

“We need to do our business. That is winning games and, at the moment, we are doing that.”