Xenophobia: Vandalised MTN office in Mararaba, Abuja (PHOTOS)

Nigerians in Nigeria have continued to react to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

There have been various degrees of attacks on South Africa owned businesses in Nigeria and one man was reportedly shot in Lagos on Tuesday.
Inside vandalised MTN office at Abuja
Vandalised MTN office in Abuja. PHOTO: Joseph Erunke

