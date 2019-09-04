Xenophobia: Vandalised MTN office in Mararaba, Abuja (PHOTOS)

Nigerians in Nigeria have continued to react to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
There have been various degrees of attacks on South Africa owned businesses in Nigeria and one man was reportedly shot in Lagos on Tuesday.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Nigerians in Nigeria have continued to react to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
There have been various degrees of attacks on South Africa owned businesses in Nigeria and one man was reportedly shot in Lagos on Tuesday.