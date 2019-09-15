Why Nigerians must talk about Peter Obi—Cleric

Chaplain of National Association of Catholic Corps members, Anambra State Chapter, Rev. Fr. Clement Muozobam, has described the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, as a man whose exemplary past is why Nigerians must talk about him, discuss him in symposia and students even encouraged to base their projects on different aspects of his fruitful life.

Rev Fr. Muozobam, who said this at the thanksgiving mass at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, camp at Umunya, said he followed the trajectory of Obi’s governance in Anambra State and life after government, coming to the conclusion that Nigerians needed, pious, humble and dedicated patriots like Obi, if the country would move on.

Recalling the several assistance Obi rendered the association, the cleric said what was intriguing was that he did all of that without his name being mentioned.

Speaking at the event, former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and pioneer Chaplain of Catholic Corps, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Prof. Boniface Obiefuna, extolled the virtues of Mr. Peter Obi.

He said what he did in Anambra State would never be forgotten, especially the revolution of the education sector.

Professor Obiefuna called on the youth to remain steadfast in their endeavours and remain close to God at all times.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of award of Maxime Optimum Ducem (Most Excellent Leader) to Mr. Peter Obi.

His representative, Dr. Edozie Aroh, thanked the cleric for the award, which “would spur Obi to remain excellent in his ways.”

Vanguard