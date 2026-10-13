Wike blames ‘some govs’ for rift with Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has blamed some governors for the rift between him and the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, saying the two are now working together and that Fubara is happily working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at his monthly media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike said what matters for Fubara, whether or not he is running, is that his political family is kept together.

He said people who never meant well for the governor were behind the trouble.

“We are all one, we have forgiven each other, we have come together,” Wike said. “But the truth still remains.”

He pointed to “the evil works of some Nigerians” as the cause.

Wike said Fubara was not an unwilling participant in the president’s campaign. “He is happy with the role we are giving him. If he is not happy, why would you hold a meeting in his house? Do you know what it takes to hold a meeting in his house for everybody to be there?” Wike asked.

Asked whether he was positioning Fubara for a ministerial role when he leaves office next year, Wike said the decision was not his.

“I am not the president to choose who will be a minister. I don’t have right to nominate”, he said.