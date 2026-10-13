Why Fubara isn’t coordinating Tinubu’s campaign in Rivers – Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has said he is coordinating President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Rivers State because the situation there is peculiar, with Rivers the only state where the campaign is not coordinated by the sitting All Progressives Congress APC governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

He said the job called for a particular kind of leadership. “Look, in an election, it takes a lot of leadership; there are a lot of things that are involved,” Wike said, adding: “You require somebody who has a buy-in.”

Speaking at his monthly media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike described the situation in Rivers as “peculiar”.

Wike rejected the suggestion that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, had been sidelined. “No, he has not been pushed aside,” he said.

Asked whether Fubara would be involved in the campaign, he replied: “Of course.” He said the governor would take part at every level, from the state to the national.

“Fubara is fully a member, fully plays his part. If he is not a member, why do you think we are hosting meetings in his house? Do you know what it takes to host meetings of that calibre?” What is of concern to Fubara, whether he is running or not, is to keep his political family intact”, he explained.